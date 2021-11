After five years in late musician Frank Zappa’s home of over 20 years, Lady Gaga has handed over the keys to Mick Jagger’s daughter Lizzy Jagger for $6.5 million, Dirt reports. Zappa bought the Hollywood Hills property in the ‘70s and it was owned by his family until 2016, when Gaga purchased it for roughly $5.3 million. (Zappa died in 1993.) Since Gaga’s sale to Jagger was off market, it’s unknown how much work she did to the Tudor-style estate in her five years of ownership, though after her purchase of the home, the A Star Is Born actor told radio host Howard Stern she planned to “restore it… and also kind of leave it the way it is.”

