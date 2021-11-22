ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reported 36 new COVID-19 cases

By Miya Andrews
KFVS12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported...

www.kfvs12.com

CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 5,058 New COVID Cases, 24 Additional Deaths Over 2 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,058 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Friday. The numbers reflect a two-day period as the state did not report any COVID-related data on Thanksgiving. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 847,030. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,939. There were 171,111 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.37%. There are 771 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 156 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Department Of Health Pauses Release Of COVID-19 Data For Thanksgiving Holiday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health paused the release of the state’s COVID-19 metrics on Thursday and will do so again Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. The agency will also pause data updates on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. “When reporting resumes, updates will include both the days encompassed in the pause and the standard 24-hour changes in metrics,” the department said on its website. On Wednesday, Maryland reported 905 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, according to state health department data. The positivity rate in the state approached 4% and there were more than 600 Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chicotnewspapers.com

Arkansas Dept. of Health urge vaccinations as they see a surge in COVID-19 cases

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Department of Health said over a period of time, antibodies start to level off and getting the booster shot provides an extra layer of protection. She said they are concerned about the number of new COVID cases, active cases, and the number of hospitalizations. Those are the reasons why she is encouraging everyone eligible to get vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Iberian

La. Health Dept. reports COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 625 and new deaths are up by 16. The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 766,391 and the total death count is 14,724.
LOUISIANA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh EMS Approved To Use Lifesaving Drug For Opioid Overdoses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s first responders are now equipped with a drug used by hospitals to treat opioid use disorder and withdrawal. All Public Safety first responders are trained to give naloxone, or Narcan, to people who are overdosing. Buprenorphine is usually used in the hospital, but now EMS will be equipped with the drug. The program will let Advanced Life Support EMS units give buprenorphine to patients experiencing opioid withdrawal, something that happens often after Narcan is used, even if they don’t go to the hospital. Patients can then schedule a virtual follow-up to get a buprenorphine prescription and other resources. The city is the third in the country to provide buprenorphine, the Mayor’s office said. “The opioid epidemic has deeply affected so many cities and communities. If tools like buprenorphine exist, we need to have them in our communities and with our emergency medical personnel,” said Mayor Bill Peduto in a news release. The Bureau of EMS and the Office of Community Health and Safety partnered to design the pilot program, which will run for one year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

State Orders St. Vincent Hospital To Make Decision Regarding Inpatient Behavioral Health Beds Or Face Fines

WORCESTER (CBS) – The state is telling St. Vincent Hospital that it will face fines if it doesn’t make a decision regarding what the hospital initially called a temporary closure of inpatient behavioral health services. Acting Commissioner for the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services, Margret R. Cooke, said in a letter addressed to St. Vincent Hospital CEO Carolyn Jackson, “Although the Hospital has asserted that the closure of these beds is temporary due to the ongoing nursing strike, these beds have been closed for more than three months.” The striking nurses, who walked off the job more than 200...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

St. Vincent Hospital nurses spend Thanksgiving walking the picket line

WORCESTER, Mass. — Some nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital spent their Thanksgiving walking the picket line. Nurses have been on strike for more than eight months. The Massachusetts Nurses Association reached an agreement with the hospital on staffing in August, but the two are still at odds over allowing every nurse to return to the positions they held prior to the strike. ​
WORCESTER, MA
PennLive.com

35 unvaccinated Geisinger employees ‘voluntarily resign’ by refusing to submit to COVID-19 testing

WILLIAMSPORT — Nearly three dozen unvaccinated Geisinger employees are deemed to have “voluntarily resigned” after failing to submit to COVID-19 testing, as required by the Danville-based health system’s vaccine policy. Unvaccinated employees were given until Tuesday to submit to twice-weekly sessions and 35 did not, spokesman Matthew R. Van Stone...
DANVILLE, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH

