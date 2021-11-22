ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Police warn of Fentanyl-laced marijuana after overdose

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police are warning Vermonters of Fentanyl-laced marijuana, which led to an overdose over the weekend.

Brattleboro Police said that they received a report of an overdose Saturday and used CPR and several doses of Naloxone to revive the patient, WCAX reported. Naxolone is a drug used in emergency situations to treat narcotics overdoses.

The patient told police that they only smoked marijuana and had not taken any opioids. Vermont legalized recreational marijuana in 2018 for adults over the age of 21.

Officers tested the patient’s marijuana and it tested positive for fentanyl.

The investigation into the laced marijuana and overdose is ongoing, the news station said.

