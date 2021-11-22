ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer, PA

POLICE

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

State Police — Mercer DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Someone caused about $40 in damage...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Biden: Strategy for omicron variant is vaccination, not shutdowns

President Biden on Monday said he will unveil his plan Thursday to tackle the new omicron variant of COVID-19, saying the strategy will not include more lockdowns. Instead, Biden plans to rely on vaccinations to combat the latest version of the virus to pose a serious threat. Speaking during a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Mercer, PA
Crime & Safety
Sandy Lake, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Sandy Lake, PA
City
Mercer, PA
CBS News

Matthew McConaughey won't run for governor of Texas "at this moment"

Los Angeles — Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Omicron map: Tracking the new Covid-19 variant around the world

The Covid-19 omicron variant has already made its way across the globe. Cases of the new variant, which the World Health Organization first announced on Friday, have appeared in more than a dozen countries as of Monday. First identified by South African scientists, omicron cases have been reported from Australia and Hong Kong to Canada.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
The Hill

Omar, Boebert blast one another after tense call

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) clashed in what both described as a tense phone call on Monday after video surfaced of the far-right lawmaker making Islamophobic remarks about her colleague. The two lawmakers issued separate statements after the phone call making clear that neither found the conversation...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy