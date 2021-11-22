ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island anger: Guadeloupe closes schools after COVID rioting

Cover picture for the articleLE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — Schools closed across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Monday and France’s prime minister appealed for calm and dialogue after protests against COVID-19 rules and vaccinations descended into days of rioting and looting. France’s central government sent in police special forces to restore...

