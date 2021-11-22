ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essentia Health offering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 5 days ago

Essentia Health is now scheduling appointments for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. The healthcare company provided details on the booster shots in a press release Monday. "Essentia Health welcomed Friday’s expansion of a single-dose booster of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for all individuals...

www.am1100theflag.com

