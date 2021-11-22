ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adele’s Shocking Attack on Complacency

By Spencer Kornhaber
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSJTL_0d4EZKo600
Cliff Lipson / CBS / Getty

No one broke Adele’s heart this time. Until now, her music has centered on the brutality of romantic rejection—the way it can throw a human soul against a wall, snapping bones that never heal right, instilling a kind of existential PTSD. Yet, though her new album is about “divorce, babe, divorce,” betrayal, cruelty, and nasty rumors are for once not part of the story. According to Adele’s interviews and lyrics, her marriage to Simon Konecki ended because, eight years into their relationship, she realized she was missing something important: happiness. So she walked out.

Whenever she has discussed 30, Adele has emphasized the deliberation that went into that decision. She acted only after consulting her best friends and her astrological chart, and she worked to minimize damage (her ex still lives across the street from Adele and their son; they’re on good terms). Yet what’s also clear is that she made the leap, fundamentally, because of something internal. Feelings propelled her to act, just as they propel her traffic-stopping vocal performances.

Passion plus control—this equation has always been part of the Adele experience. Her hits compress the bitter elements of her life into mass-consumed morsels, as if she’s a chocolatier working with only the darkest product. For 30, the control is greater, and the passions more complex. In a showcase of mastery, Adele holds the listener’s hand and leads them down a path, her path, one that begins gently but eventually narrows against terrifying cliffs with a boiling sea below. She is doing something pop stars don’t often try to do—taking risks to teach bravery.

Only now is it clear just what a statement the lead single, “Easy on Me,” represented. It first scanned as just another piano-and-voice anthem in her arsenal, and it has, like a number of those, dominated on the Billboard Hot 100. But, really, the song is a spectacle of softness. In place of the dark thrill of “Rolling in the Deep” or “Hello,” it emanates spring-day warmth; Adele’s voice works more like a fluttering ribbon than a cannonball. Compared with her previous work, too, the lyrics tell of a power shift. She pleads for understanding as she admits to giving up—the declaration not of someone who has been wronged, but of someone who might be seen as wronging others.

The rest of the album does not sound like “Easy on Me,” but it does similarly aim for dignified, hummable experimentation. The early stretch of 30 seems especially designed to confound expectations. A movie-musical-esque swirl of strings and building-rattling bass, the opener, “Strangers By Nature,” aspires more to build a scene and create a vibe than to rack up replays. The same goes for “My Little Love,” a bleak and lengthy trip-hop track in which Adele explains her divorce to her young child. The song’s eeriness recalls “Haunted,” Beyoncé’s 2013 song that signaled a new phase of ambition, variety, and storytelling for that star—a swerve that surely informed 30.

Moving though the early part of the album is, it may leave some listeners wondering where Adele’s ferocity and melodic sharpness have gone. The middle third of 30 provides reassurance. With gasping electronic vocals and steady handclaps, “Oh My God” seems fit for a huge EDM remix. When the Swedish hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback link with Adele for “Can I Get It,” they deploy rap breakbeats, rock guitars, and a whistled hook out of 2000s indie pop. These two songs are cheesy triumphs that see Adele use her voice in surprising, even funky, ways. They capture the chaos that comes with rediscovering life after a dull stretch.

Eventually, Adele opens up a trove of more-classic ballads, and they’re simultaneously the heaviest and lightest work in her catalog. When I say heavy, I mean in terms of emotional intensity (the songs crest to sustained, even sandpapery wailing) and scale (multiple tracks break the six-minute mark). When I say light, I mean the shade of the emotion. There is no all-out sad song in the bunch; a steady reserve of hope and steeliness is like the sun behind the clouds. On the slow-building “Hold On,” the title phrase becomes a therapeutic mantra delivered by wolf howl. “Love Is a Game” closes 30 with the album’s catchiest, sweetest refrain as girl-group backing vocals add the merriness of a Christmas carol.

The album’s complicated emotional brew suits the situation that Adele sings about: getting everything you wanted, and then realizing that what you need is something different. The rambling lyrics on the glorious “I Drink Wine” evoke a barstool epiphany; thank goodness we can now gather in crowds to all sing, “I hope I learn to get over myself.” On “To Be Loved,” a track so stark that listening to it almost feels like a violation, Adele makes her case most forcefully, singing, “To be loved and love at the highest count / Means to lose all the things I can’t live without.” What went wrong in her relationship is only hinted at, but “Woman Like Me” suggests that she has had enough of lackluster lovers. “Complacency,” she sings with a low heat, simmering every syllable, “is the worst trait to have.”

That line may well be her motto these days: 30-era Adele rejects complacency on the levels of the personal, the professional, and the artistic. Some of her choices—a slow start to the track list, a few voice memos that tell rather than show her inner state, some platitudinal lyrics that could use a punch-up—aren’t the ones all of her listeners might have craved. But 30 generally blazes because Adele, with all the power and talent anyone could ask for, is doing exactly what she wants. May this album inspire you to knock on the walls of your own life and replace whatever can’t stand the test.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

Buried in Volcanic Ash, Scenes from the Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has now been erupting for more than two months, continuing to generate lava flows and earthquakes on the Spanish island of La Palma. It has also been spewing millions of cubic meters of volcanic ash into the air, and as the ash falls, it blankets the nearby landscape. The ash can fall like hail or drift like dust, and it piles up and drifts in the wind, covering houses, farms, and forests. Some removal work has taken place, to clear roads and ease the strain on sagging rooftops, but more ash continues to fall. The following photographs from La Palma show what some of the volcano’s neighbors have been coping with over the past few weeks.
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

The Loss at the Heart of Guy Fieri’s Entertainment Empire

In 2007, in one of the first episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy Fieri visited Patrick’s Roadhouse, a railway-station-turned-restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The diner’s chef, Silvio Moreira, walked Fieri through the preparation of one of Patrick’s most notable dishes, the Rockefeller—a burger topped with mushrooms, sour cream, jack cheese, and … caviar. Fieri, looking playfully trepidatious, lifted the burger with both hands, said a fake prayer, and did what he would proceed to do thousands of times on the show: He took an enormous bite. And then he fell silent. “Wooow,” he commented, finally, shooting Moreira a what-have-you-done-to-me look.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NME

Adele says “terrifying anxiety attacks” led her to begin fitness regime

Adele has said that “terrifying anxiety attacks” after her divorce led her to begin an intense fitness regime leading to significant weight loss. Last night (November 14), the singer sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a new TV special, titled Adele: One Night Only, which aired on CBS ahead of the release of her new album ’30’ on Friday (November 19).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Simon Konecki
slpecho.com

Adele’s ‘30’ will make and break your heart

When I listened to Adele perform songs from her new album in her One Night Only television special Nov. 14, I was spellbound. Her performance made me want to learn more about her and to listen to her entire album. I did not regret that decision. Adele released the studio...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Adele's Oprah Interview: All Of The Best Moments

If you thought that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview was the biggest Oprah get to date, think again. Global superstar Adele just had a candid chat with everyone's favourite TV host - the first televised interview about her new album. The pair didn't stick to discussing music, however. Adele...
MUSIC
Vulture

All the Best Advice From Adele’s

“Is this the divorce album?” Oprah asks Adele of 30, out today, during their therapy session Adele One Night Only. “I think I’m divorcing myself on it,” Adele replies. In the six years since the release of her Grammy-winning album 25, the singer has broken off from her old self. After experiencing postnatal depression (“There are definitely a few elements of myself that I don’t think I’ll ever get back,” she told The Face), Adele made changes to find happiness — but it has come at a cost. She divorced her husband and partner of eight years, Simon Konecki, and she’s still trying to help her young son, Angelo, understand their separation. The singer has done a lot of growing, and she’s laying it all out on the new album, which doubles as some good ol’ Adele soup for the 30-year-old soul. Find the most heart-wrenching and devastatingly relatable lyrics from 30 below.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thebrag.com

Adele’s ’30’ is out: what the critics are saying

One of the biggest albums of the year if finally here. Adele released her fourth studio album, 30, this Friday, November 19th. The last few months in music have been dominated by the buildup to the album’s release. 30 broke the Apple Music record for the most pre-added album ever on the streaming platform, surpassing Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever. The singer released a stunning music video for lead single ‘Easy on Me’.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Carol
kiss951.com

Adele’s ’30’ Album: Ranking the Best Songs

Adele’s 30 released today and after six long years patiently waiting for new music, the 12-track album is available everywhere. As she previously said, the album is an open letter to her 9-year-old son about the divorce with his father, Simon Konecki. “I just felt like I wanted to explain...
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Adele’s Diaristic Divorce Album

When Adele set out to finish her new album, “30,” her record label wondered how to make it resonate with a younger crowd. Adele is a vocal powerhouse with an out-of-time sensibility, and she takes long hiatuses between albums. It has been six years since her previous record, “25,” and much has changed in the world of popular music, whose pace Adele has long been proudly out of synch with. “The conversation of TikTok came up a lot,” the singer told the radio personality Zane Lowe, in a recent interview. “They were, like, ‘We’ve really gotta make sure that these fourteen-year-olds know who you are.’ ” Adele is one of the few figures in entertainment with the authority and the gravitas to brush off such misguided suggestions, and her solution was defiantly simple. “They’ve all got moms, and they’ve definitely been listening to my music, these fourteen-year-olds,” she told the label.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
TheConversationAU

Many define Adele's voice by its power. But the true artistry comes from her fragile, authentic self

Adele writes and sings female rites of passage: 19 was the teen experience; 21 the transition to adulthood; 25 relationships. Now, 30 reveals the pain of letting go. Adele’s singing is imperfect perfection. As described by Amanda Petrusich in the New Yorker, “her voice is not a crystal stream. It is a gust of wind that’s picked up some grit.” Adele’s songs can gut-punch, and this new album intends for the audience to feel. Her music is a combination of soul and blues colours, deeply personal lyrics and heartfelt vocalism valuing the text foremost in her raw and expressive voice. She...
CELEBRITIES
eastside-online.org

Adele’s Return to Music with “Easy on Me”

English singer-songwriter Adele released her single “Easy on Me” on Friday, October 15, 2021, describing her struggles living with depression after a divorce. “Easy on Me” is part of Adele’s upcoming album, “30,” which will be released November 19 of this year. “30” will be Adele’s first album after her 6-year break from music. Her last album, “25,” was released in 2015.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theface.com

Why is Adele’s voice so great?

There are certain things we can all agree on. Gogglebox, David Attenborough, chips. Small rays of light that allow us to spot our similarities in a climate hell-bent on highlighting our differences. If an official list of these things were ever to be compiled, there’s a strong chance that Adele would be right up top.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Listen to Adele’s New Song “To Be Loved”

Remember when Adele leaked “Easy on Me”? Well, she’s given us another leak from her upcoming album 30! On Wednesday, the Grammy winner posted a video on social media of herself singing along to “To Be Loved,” a song that will be on her new album. In the six-minute song, Adele sings about the difficult decision to follow through with her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019 and the impact it will have on their 9-year-old osn Angelo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Pete Davidson Reveals His Biggest Dating Dealbreaker – Kim Kardashian, You Listening??

Pete Davidson has turned into quite the Casanova, so how does he pick who to date next?. In Tuesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 with Ruthie Rodgers, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he’s figured out the best way to determine if a girl is worth a second date and how to make himself look good in the process. Sharing his top-notch dating tip, the comedian expressed:
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Faces Lawsuit for Using Photos of Bella Hadid in Good American

The Kardashian family is once again in some legal trouble. Khloe Kardashian is facing a lawsuit from a photographer after using a photo of Bella Hadid wearing Good American jeans without the proper authorization. InTouch reports that Alo Photography is suing Kardashian for "copyright infringement" after she shared a photo of Hadid in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Pregnant With Twins

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara Le Negra is getting double the blessing as she's expecting her first two babies! The Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin is basking in her pregnancy. Le Negra announced the happy news in November with a beautiful maternity shoot featuring her own mother. Since then, she's been showing off her growing baby bump, even sharing that she's expecting two girls.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

62K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy