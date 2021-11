The 'Chargepuck' is an accessory for smartphone users that will provide them with a way to keep their device powered up, while also taking all of their other solutions into account as well. The device works by being affixed onto the rear of an Android or iPhone and will utilize a retractable cord to deliver wireless power when it's needed most. The unit also features the ability to charge a smartwatch and earbuds at the same time to maximize the amount of charging that can be done at any given moment.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO