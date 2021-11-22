ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pinzan, No. 23 Bulls top No. 9 Ducks 71-62 at Atlantis

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jose Fernandez got the finish he wanted from 23rd-ranked...

www.ftimes.com

#The Bulls#Battle 4 Atlantis#Ap
Elisa Pinzan’s Career-High 26 Help No. 23 USF Take Down No. 9 Oregon, 71-62, for Third in Battle 4 Atlantis

USF (4-2), Oregon (3-2) Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU. Paradise Islands, Bahamas | Atlantis Paradise Islands Imperial Arena. PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) (Nov. 22, 2021) — Elisa Pinzan had a career-high 26 points to go with 10 assists while No. 23 South Florida scored 28 points off turnovers to beat No. 9 Oregon 71-62 in Monday's third-place game at the inaugural women's Battle 4 Atlantis.
