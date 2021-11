One bad season at Florida was one too many for Dan Mullen. The standard for success when it comes to coaching the Gators is about as high as it can get in college football. Florida fired Mullen on Sunday, a day after his sixth loss in nine games, two months after the Gators went toe-to-toe with defending national champion Alabama and a year after they had a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO