Nervous About Gyms Now That DC’s Mask Mandate Is Gone? Many Gyms Require Vaccination.

By Jason Fontelieu
Washingtonian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs DC’s indoor mask mandate lifts today, some people may be nervous about working out in a gym. But many gyms in this area already required that members and guests show proof of vaccination, including big names such as Solidcore, SoulCycle, and Equinox. We asked followers on Washingtonian’s Instagram to tell...

