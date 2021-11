BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year, and it’s also one of the most dangerous. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for drivers under the influence. The patrol kicked off at 10 p.m. Wednesday with police officers fanning out to cover one of Bucks County’s most dangerous roads for drunk drivers. “This is the biggest night out of the year,” customer Eddie Durst said. On the night before Thanksgiving inside The Buck Hotel, the drinks were flowing and spirits were especially high. “Last year, we were closed at 5 o’clock,” The Buck Hotel owner...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO