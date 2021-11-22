D&C in conversation: 2022 prospects

Investment in gigafactories to make lithium-ion batteries for EVs is set to accelerate. With the automotive industry rushing headlong to an electric vehicle (EV) future the traditional automotive value chain – where powertrain component manufacturer and supply had a central role – is being upended. Already countless warnings have been made about the hollowing out of automotive clusters surrounding industry bedrocks with the accompanying loss of employment. The transition to EVs and accompanying battery plants may provide some solace for the industry and governments. Firstly, for the industry the need to have battery plants located near vehicle assembly will help preserve clustering. Second, governments – that have long regarded the automotive industry an attractive industry to promote due to its economic multiplier – will take heart from recent developments. Additionally, with the rush to establish battery gigafactories ready for the EV revolution a valuable source of Foreign Direct Investment is being injected into economies slowly emerging from the damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this respect, new GlobalData research estimates that by 2030 there will be 3,964GWh of lithium-ion battery capacity for EVs worldwide up from 412GWh of capacity in 2020. That is a not unsubstantial CAGR of 25.4%. What is more, whereas in 2020 the capacity was spread among 65 plants with an average capacity of 6.3GWh, by 2030 that capacity will be spread among some 150 plants with an average size of 26.4GWh. With each GWh of capacity costing in the range of $30-50m that means that between $106bn and $177.6bn is set to be invested in gigafactories worldwide between 2020 and 2030.

