Economy

D&C in conversation: 2022 prospects

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Leggett: So, here we are in November again and thoughts are starting to turn to what’s in store for the next year coming. My feeling is that there is some optimism that the worst of the pandemic and its negatives for autos are over, but that optimism is tempered by...

Tesla Factory In Fremont: Hundreds Of New Tesla Model S Disappear

If you remember, earlier this year Tesla stocked hundreds of brand new refreshed Model S cars in a temporary parking lot in Fremont, California. They were sitting idle at the site ahead of the launch in June and remained that way after the launch for months. We guess that such...
FREMONT, CA
Ford and Rivian Just Broke up-and Ford Electric Trucks Will Be Just Fine

Whether you’re a lovesick teen or one of America’s largest automakers, breaking up is hard to do. Ford and Rivian planned on collaborating on electric vehicles, but plans have changed. Now both American automakers have decided to work separately, and that’s perfectly fine. Here’s why Ford doesn’t need help creating great electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
In slap at China, US praises SAfrica's detection of new Covid strain

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Africa's international relations and cooperation minister, Naledi Pandor, and they discussed cooperation on vaccinating people in Africa against Covid-19, the State Department said. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africaâs scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africaâs government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said. First under Donald Trump and now under President Joe Biden, the United States has repeatedly criticized China as not being forthcoming on the origins of the coronavirus, which was first detected in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading around the world. It has now killed nearly 5.2 million people.
WORLD
Electric Car FAQs: Do EVs All Use The Same Plug?

Electric cars are mostly like regular cars. You step on the pedal on the right and the car goes, you turn the wheel and the car turns, and the only real difference is what kind of fuel goes in it. We say stuff like that all the time. If we’re being completely honest, though, that’s only mostly true. 99% of the time the only difference is what kind of fuel goes into the car, but that last 1% probably needs explaining.
CARS
The Observer view on the Omicron variant

Scientists have always warned that the biggest risk to the UK at this stage of the pandemic is the emergence of a more infectious, virulent and vaccine-resistant variant of the virus. It remains to be seen whether Omicron, the new variant of concern identified by the World Health Organization last week is that.
PUBLIC HEALTH
What does the future hold for solid-state battery technology?

Could you tell us a little about the science behind your solid-state battery cells and the disruptive aspect of it?. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power’s all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range and provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells. Solid Power also anticipates our all-solid-state battery cells will enable less expensive battery pack designs due to the removal of expensive and extensively engineered battery pack cooling schemes. Solid Power’s battery technology is compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes, which we anticipate will speed our path to market and keep our cell prices competitive with today’s and tomorrow’s industry-standard lithium-ion battery cells.
ENGINEERING
XPeng eyes increased shipments to Europe

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker, XPeng, will soon deliver half its output to countries outside China, Vice President and Chairman Brian Gu has said. He added that the company would start exporting cars to Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands in 2022. “As a company that focuses on global opportunities, we...
BUSINESS
Gigafactories big spending, Posco Rivian deal, Valeo G3 lidar – the week

Investment in gigafactories to make lithium-ion batteries for EVs is set to accelerate. With the automotive industry rushing headlong to an electric vehicle (EV) future the traditional automotive value chain – where powertrain component manufacturer and supply had a central role – is being upended. Already countless warnings have been made about the hollowing out of automotive clusters surrounding industry bedrocks with the accompanying loss of employment. The transition to EVs and accompanying battery plants may provide some solace for the industry and governments. Firstly, for the industry the need to have battery plants located near vehicle assembly will help preserve clustering. Second, governments – that have long regarded the automotive industry an attractive industry to promote due to its economic multiplier – will take heart from recent developments. Additionally, with the rush to establish battery gigafactories ready for the EV revolution a valuable source of Foreign Direct Investment is being injected into economies slowly emerging from the damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this respect, new GlobalData research estimates that by 2030 there will be 3,964GWh of lithium-ion battery capacity for EVs worldwide up from 412GWh of capacity in 2020. That is a not unsubstantial CAGR of 25.4%. What is more, whereas in 2020 the capacity was spread among 65 plants with an average capacity of 6.3GWh, by 2030 that capacity will be spread among some 150 plants with an average size of 26.4GWh. With each GWh of capacity costing in the range of $30-50m that means that between $106bn and $177.6bn is set to be invested in gigafactories worldwide between 2020 and 2030.
ECONOMY
Antolin posts 9M sales revenue up 11.2% to EUR2.9bn

Grupo Antolin has reported sales revenue up 11.2% to EUR2.9bn (US$3.3bn) in the first nine months of 2021. Gross operating profit (EBITDA) from January to the end of September improved by 45.8%, up to EUR210m. The Spanish supplier notes the results were achieved in the context of the severe impact...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Renault announces four carbon reduction projects

Renault Group announced four projects selected at the end of a so-called hackathon organised to accelerate the decarbonisation of its industrial sites. Kairos: Development of a digital platform to optimise the start up cycles and shutdown periods of the Douai paint baking oven. This would generate an estimated electricity saving of EUR230,000 year and could be extended to other factories.
BUSINESS

