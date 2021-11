Eighty years later, the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor remains significant as one of only a few times the United States has been attacked by a foreign adversary on its own soil. The tragedy of the attack came not only in the loss of over 2,400 lives, but also in how unprepared the U.S. was for it. Not that they can be much blamed; a surprise attack from a nation over 4,000 miles away was previously unthought of.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO