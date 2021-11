In its first game at the XL Center in 626 days, no. 24 UConn men’s basketball took care of the Coppin State Eagles, 89-54. Adama Sanogo led the way with 20 points on 10-13 shooting while Jalen Gaffney had one of his best games in a UConn uniform with 11 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Tyrese Martin went 3-of-5 from behind the arc en route to 15 points and six rebounds while RJ Cole had 16 points, six assists, four rebounds, and took four charges. Akok Akok played 18 minutes — his most since returning from a torn Achilles — and finished with 12 points and seven rebounds while hitting 2-of-3 from three.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO