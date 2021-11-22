ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Alex Ovechkin Video Montage (Pre-Game Routine, 745th Goal and Power Plays)

By Bob Fina
insidehockey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE – Alex Ovechkin scored his 745th career goal in Washington’s 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken. With the third period...

insidehockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandstar.com

Alex Ovechkin up to 4th on goals list as Caps edge Jackets

Alex Ovechkin passed Brett Hull to move into fourth place all by himself on the NHL all-time goals list, and Conor Sheary scored the game-winner with 1:22 remaining in the third period as the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Friday night. Sheary beat Joonas Korpisalo...
NHL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Whicker: Alex Ovechkin remains a Capital punisher as he chases NHL goals record

LOS ANGELES — Nolan Ryan’s ambition was simple. Ride into baseball on the vapor trail of his fastball. Ride out of the game the same way. Alex Ovechkin does that, too. The Washington Capitals drafted him first overall in 2005 and he scored 52 goals as a rookie. Eight times Ovechkin has scored at least 50 in a season. At 36, he has 12 in the Capitals’ first 16 games. Ready, aim fire, except with him it’s more like readyaimfire. Inevitability is not hard to predict, but it’s hard to beat.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nbcsportsedge.com

Alex Ovechkin scores two goals to boost his career goal total to 744

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Alex Ovechkin showcased that he is far from being past his prime...
NHL
NBC Sports

It's not just goals, Alex Ovechkin is racking up assists too

As Alex Ovechkin keeps racking up goals, a lot of focus around him has been on his climb up the all-time goals list. As he chases Wayne Gretzky's goal record, a record that has long been considered impossible, you could excuse Ovechkin for shooting at every conceivable opportunity. Yet, through 20 games, Ovechkin has been racking up even more assists than goals. Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens is a good example. Ovechkin recorded three points in the game, all assists.
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

Alex Ovechkin continues his incredible start to the year

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It seems like every time Alex Ovechkin records a point, especially if...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Vs. Ovechkin (Again); Go Ahead, Join The Debate

Well, it made an appearance again this week — a debate over whether Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby or Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin is the better of two overwhelmingly great players. Here’s the right answer: Thank goodness. Please, as you recover from your turkey coma, join the debate in...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#Caps#Russian
Japers' Rink

Alex Ovechkin: A Season’s Worth of Game Memories

On October 12, 2005, Alex Ovechkin suited up for his first career game against the Carolina Hurricanes. And, to no one’s surprise at this point in his career, he opened the scoring in that game with a goal 10:28 into the first period. Unfortunately, the Caps, who were in the...
NHL
NBC Sports

All about Alex Ovechkin with stats and contract info

Ever since getting drafted first overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Alex Ovechkin has proven to be the greatest goalscorer the sport has ever seen. Ovechkin's chase to reach Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals mark has kept him motivated to continue to climb the historic ladder with incredible consistency. With three Hart Memorial Trophy MVPs, a record nine Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies as that season's leading scorer, nine NHL First-Team selections, 11 all-star selections, and a Conn Smythe and Stanley Cup title.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

THE KID WHO RECENTLY BROKE A RECORD HELD BY OVECHKIN SCORES INCREDIBLE GOAL (W/VIDEO)

If you're a hockey fan who has yet to hear about 16-year-old Matvei Michkov, don't worry, you're likely going to get well acquainted with him between now and when he's eligible to be drafted in 2023. Michkov was recently congratulated by Alex Ovechkin for beating his record of being the youngest ever player to suit up for the Russian National Team. Michkov took full advantage of the opportunity, scoring an incredible goal in a game against Sweden.
NHL
CBS LA

Tavares, Engvall lead rolling Maple Leafs’ 6-2 rout of Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Tavares and Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist apiece while Toronto scored four consecutive goals in the second period, and the Maple Leafs rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Alexander Kerfoot, Auston Matthews, Jason Spezza and Michael Bunting also scored as the Leafs avenged their 5-1 loss to the Kings in Toronto on Nov. 8 with their own blowout victory. Toronto scored four times in a 12 1/2-minute span of the second, and Bunting added a fifth straight goal in the third. Engvall, who had two points in...
NHL
Denver Post

Avalanche scores three power-play goals in win over Canucks

VANCOUVER — A 62.5% power play will win you hockey games. The Avalanche used that percentage to finish 2-0 against the Vancouver Canucks in less than a week. On Wednesday at Rogers Place, the Avalanche scored three power-play goals and got big games from forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri and defenseman Cale Makar to defeat the Canucks for the second time in six nights.
NHL
insidehockey.com

Bruins Fall to Flames 4-0

Boston, MA – The Boston Bruins entered Sunday night’s contest against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden, riding a three-game winning streak. The Flames came in on a two-game winning streak of their own. Calgary scored two goals in just over a minute in the third period to pull away for a 4-0 win over the Bruins. The Flames leave Boston with the three-game winning streak while the Bruins are left to pick up the pieces.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Blackhawks at Flames (8:00 CT) — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

The road-trip comes to an end tonight for the Blackhawks as they travel to Calgary to take on the Western Conference-leading Flames. Chicago is coming off a 1-0 win over the Canucks that was backstopped by Marc-André Fleury earning his first shutout as a member of the Blackhawks. Since making a change behind the bench, the Blackhawks are 5-1-0 heading into tonight’s contest and are scoring just 2.17 goals per game over that stretch. On the flip-side, Chicago is allowing just 1.83 goals per game, the third-fewest in the NHL since November 7.
NHL
insidehockey.com

Three Things the Devils Are Telling Me

As we hit American Thanksgiving, the Devils have played 17 games, a 3-2 shootout loss at home to the Wild on Wednesday being the latest, another outing in which the Devils rallied from two behind to tie the game in the third, this time only clawing out a single point. With the late start to the season and the postponement of one game due to COVID protocol, they’re two games over .500, two points behind both wild card spots–and trail the third spot in the division by seven. By this time next week, they’ll have hit the 20-game mark and a larger sample size to draw some reasonable conclusions. But, the fact right now is the Devils have remained competitive in most contests, have had some issues with injuries and have found ways to win. So, through today’s available information, here’s what the Devils are telling me:
NHL
insidehockey.com

Still Thanksgiving?

Worse and worser. Things were like that for the LA Kings versus Toronto in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. To start, Andreas Athanasiou was on the Covid protocol list and thus not playing. He was replaced by Lias Andersson. Also out was Kale Clague. Sean Durzi took a defense spot instead. More on him later.
NHL
insidehockey.com

Retro Rangers: Boucher Developed 2-Goalie System

Johnny Bower and Terry Sawchuk, Glenn Hall and Jacques Plante, Ed Giacomin and Gilles Villemure are just a few of the fine goaltending duos that were formed after the NHL made it mandatory for teams to dress two goaltenders for games. But the two-goalie concept was a seed in the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy