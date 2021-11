The Hyundai i30 N hot hatch is ready to take on the Autobahn in Germany for a top-speed run. The Hyundai i30 N took on the hot hatch establishment when it was unveiled in 2017 where it carved out its own spot among the best hatchbacks in the world. This 2021 i30 N follows the tried-and-true formula of the original with a small twist, instead of the familiar 6-speed manual transmission, this i30 N uses Hyundai’s new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. How does the i30 N drive with an automatic? Let’s find out.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO