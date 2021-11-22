ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Former Destiny and Halo composer urges fans to 'destroy' music he wasn't supposed to share

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29o2TQ_0d4EQIil00

Martin O’Donnell, the former Bungie composer, asked fans to ‘destroy’ Destiny music assets he shared publicly without asking for permission.

As reported by Eurogamer, O’Donnell was found in contempt of court over using Destiny assets, specifically early renditions of Music of the Spheres, that were uploaded to his YouTube, Bandcamp, and Soundcloud pages in 2019. O’Donnell did not have legal authority or Bungie’s permission to do so, resulting in him having to post a message on his social media pages urging fans to destroy any of the Destiny 2 assets he shared.

“I do not have, and have not had since at least April 2014, the legal authority to possess or distribute non-commercially available material related to Destiny or Music of the Spheres (including material I composed or created while working for Bungie),” O’Donnell said on YouTube. “This material is owned by Bungie.”

O’Donnell continued: “If you posted any of these assets on a website or other publicly available platform, you should remove the content immediately. If you have copies of these assets, you should refrain from sharing and destroy any copies of them. This request does not apply to any Destiny or Music of the Spheres material that you lawfully obtained from commercially available sources.”

You can watch the video from O’Donnell below.

Both Bungie and O’Donnell agreed upon the message as part of a court order. Additionally, O’Donnell will refrain from commenting further on the situation.

O’Donnell is one of gaming’s most celebrated composers, having done the music for every mainline Halo game up until 343 Industries took over the franchise. He then went on with Bungie to work on Destiny’s initial soundtrack before the two parties went separate ways.

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Destiny 2 devs respond to fan criticism over “silence” on Gambit mode

Destiny 2’s Gambit mode will finally see some changes in year 5 following the Witch Queen expansion, as confirmed by a Bungie comment on the game’s subreddit. Destiny 2 is going through a bit of a lull at the moment as players wait for The Witch Queen expansion to arrive alongside Season 16. That’s put a greater emphasis on the three pillars of Destiny playlist activities – Vanguard Strikes, Crucible PvP, and Gambit.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Former Bungie audio director asks fans to delete music shared without legal permission

Recap: An ex-Bungie composer was found in contempt of court for continuing to publish Destiny audio assets without permission. This action violated the terms of a previous lawsuit, stating that Marty O'Donnell did not comply with instruction to return all audio material in his possession to Bungie. In September, O'Donnell was ordered to pay $100,000 to Bungie as well as create a video asking fans to delete any wrongfully obtained audio.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite fans aren’t happy with the multiplayer’s progression system

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been fairly well-received so far, but one key feature of the game has caught the ire of the community: the game’s progression system. Since the game’s multiplayer debuted less than 24 hours ago, the community has heavily criticized Infinite’s in-game progression due to it being inherently tied to daily/weekly challenges, rather than one’s in-game performance.
VIDEO GAMES
Spin

A Memoir Blue Brings a Text-Free Musical Experience from Halo Infinite Composer

As is the case with many video games published by Annapurna Interactive, there’s nothing quite like A Memoir Blue on the market. The upcoming title developed by Cloisters Interactive will undoubtedly be labeled as “games as art,” “interactive story” and a whole lot of other relatively meaningless subgenres to say that it boasts a unique narrative rather than action-heavy gameplay, but Shelley Chen’s first project as creative director and driving force is still going to catch plenty of people by surprise.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin O'donnell
dexerto.com

Tfue rages after getting destroyed on Halo Infinite: “He’s CHEATING”

Twitch streamer Tfue is convinced that one of his opponents in Halo Infinite was cheating. No matter what he tried, he simply couldn’t take them down. Halo Infinite has made major waves since the multiplayer dropped in November 2021. It seems like every streamer is hopping in to check things out, including Tfue.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Earth Defense Force 6 for PS5 & PS4 Reveals New Underground Gameplay

D3 Publisher hosted a livestream to reveal new gameplay of the upcoming Earth Defense Force 6. We get to see a new level, which appears to be underground. This should feel familiar to fans of the series. On top of that, we know that humanity has mostly retreated under the surface before the beginning of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TVShowsAce

Blake Moynes Admits To Bad Habit Amid Breakup

The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes seems to find something that brings him happiness. Keep reading to find out about this and more. In The Wake Of A Messy Break Up, Blake Admits To A Bad Habit. Blake Moynes has been the topic of headlines for a few weeks since he...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Composers#Destiny#Soundcloud#Industries
dailydead.com

Q&A: Composer Joseph LoDuca Discusses Creating Music for the New CHUCKY Series

Emmy-award winning composer Joseph LoDuca has been providing horror fans with delightfully ominous music since he created the scary score for The Evil Dead, and his artistic talents can currently be heard on Don Mancini's Chucky series on SYFY and USA Network. We had the great pleasure of catching up with LoDuca in our latest Q&A feature to discuss how he got involved with the beloved new series, creating the main theme for the iconic Good Guys doll, and he also reflects on returning to the Evil Dead franchise for Evil Dead: The Game.
ENTERTAINMENT
dexerto.com

Shroud reveals he won’t be playing Halo Infinite for one surprising reason

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has revealed one surprising reason why he won’t be playing Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode beyond launch day, claiming he simply doesn’t enjoy it and is waiting for one big feature coming in December. Microsoft and 343 Industries surprised Halo fans by releasing Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Beta on...
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star & ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Composer Collaborate for Disney+ Musical Series

Disney+ recently celebrated its 2nd anniversary with new streaming series and films, along with special news and celebrations for subscribers in the Disney Parks! While we look forward to new 2022 films such as Hocus Pocus 2, Disenchanted, and Sister Act 3, we are learning of another exciting Disney+ feature in the works. This one features a Marvel star along with The Nightmare Before Christmas composer!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Register Citizen

‘Encanto’ Enlists Composer Germaine Franco for Authentic Colombian Music Score

One expects a Disney animated film to have great music. But when the setting is outside the United States, it’s especially crucial that the musical backdrop be true to the locale. Composer Germaine Franco does just that for “Encanto.”. Franco, who co-wrote most of the songs and orchestrated the score...
MUSIC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy