This past January, Samsung released the Galaxy A32 5G, the first of its mid-tier A-series phones to have 5G (and one of the cheapest 5G phones on the market). But as Samsung giveth, Samsung also taketh away. While this year has seen 5G spread across Samsung's landscape, recent leaks have suggested the company could be in the process of removing a long-standing feature from even more of its phones: the analog headphone jack. Following the release of Galaxy A53 5G renders with no jack to be found, we're now getting our first look at a similarly headphone-less Galaxy A33 5G.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO