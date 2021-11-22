ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Ali Curtis out as general manager of Toronto’s MLS team

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Ali Curtis is out as general manager of Toronto’s Major League Soccer team after three seasons. The team announced his departure Monday, four months after Toronto FC fired Chris Armas, the coach Curtis brought with him from the New York Red Bulls. Toronto finished its season on Sunday with a 1-0...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Former BYU Star Ashley Hatch Makes History In USWNT Debut

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU women’s soccer star Ashley Hatch made history in her debut with the United States Women’s National Team. Hatch and USWNT played against Australia in an international friendly match on Friday, November 26. Less than 30 seconds after kickoff, Hatch buried the ball into the...
SOCCER
mnufc.com

Which MLS Playoff Team Is Right for You? Find Out with This Fun Quiz.

We're on the precipice of the playoffs in MLS with Round One kicking off this weekend. Since the league made the move from two-legged rounds to single elimination games, the stakes have only gotten higher. From here, it's a dead sprint to the MLS Cup Final on December 11, but with 14 teams involved, it's understandable if you're struggling with which side to throw your support behind. The Colorado Rapids have made a Cinderella run all the way to the top seed in the Western Conference, while perennial powerhouse Seattle Sounders have pulled their usual stunt of stumbling here and there in the regular season before finishing strong. And a resurgent New England Revolution finally have the chance to bring home some hardware for a market who have only won six Super Bowls, four World Series, a Stanley Cup and an NBA championship since 2000. Good for them. So many great storylines, and so little time to sort them all out.
MLS
FanSided

Are the Toronto Maple Leafs Actually the NHL’s Best Team?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have won five games in a row. Six games ago, the Leafs lost to the LA Kings, which ended a different five-game win streak. For those counting – that’s 10 wins in 11 games. It is the kind of thing I promised would happen after the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Republic

Bob Bradley is out as LAFC manager [Los Angeles Times :: BC-SOC-MLS-LAFC-BRADLEY:LA]

LOS ANGELES — LAFC and Bob Bradley, the only manager the MLS franchise has ever had, are parting company after four seasons. The team confirmed Thursday that Bradley, the third-winningest coach in league history, is out after missing the playoffs in his fourth season. Bradley led LAFC to a Supporters’...
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Toronto FC, GM Ali Curtis mutually agree to part ways

Toronto FC and general manager Ali Curtis have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced on Monday. The Athletic is reporting that Curtis, who was also vice president of soccer operations at TFC, is in talks with MLS to take an executive position in its lower-division league that will begin next year.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Curtis
Person
Chris Armas
Person
Tim Bezbatchenko
Person
Jesse Marsch
Tribal Football

Newcastle announce manager Eddie Howe's backroom team

Newcastle United have announced manager Eddie Howe's backroom team. Howe has already been joined at the Newcastle United Training Centre by assistant head coach Jason Tindall, who was previously his assistant at AFC Bournemouth before taking on the managerial position. First team coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, who left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
mix929.com

Toronto FC GM Ali Curtis departs after three years

Toronto FC and general manager Ali Curtis mutually parted ways on Monday after three years. Curtis, who was also the club’s senior vice president of soccer operations, is pursuing a new opportunity. “I began discussing my future with the club in September,” Curtis said in a statement. “During the pandemic,...
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Javier Perez out in Toronto

The six-year Sounder won four major trophies playing for Brian Schmetzer. Interim Tag Removed from SPU's Sakuda - SPU Athletics. The Brazilian who “‘doesn’t play very Brazilian’ has been a model of reliability as Sounders’ attacking stars have been on the mend. With panache and an occasional golazo, João Paulo has been the Sounders’ cornerstone in 2021 – The Athletic.
MLS
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell is Pricing Himself Out of Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford in a February, 2020 trade for depth forward Trevor Moore and a couple of third round draft picks. It seemed like a lot to give up for the Maple Leafs at the time as Campbell was struggling with a .900 save percentage and Clifford was a fourth line winger at best.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Soccer#Toronto Fc#The New York Red Bulls#The Red Bulls#Columbus Crew#Rb Leipzig#Seattle 3 1#Ap
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

New-look USWNT scores quick goal, shut outs Australia

SYDNEY — Playing in Australia for the first time in 21 years, the United States women’s soccer team needed only 24 seconds to score against the Matildas on Saturday (Friday night PT). It turns out that was all the new-look American side needed in a 3-0 win at Sydney’s Olympic...
WORLD
The Independent

Celtic drop into Europa Conference League after late collapse in defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Celtic’s hopes of progressing in the Europa League were dashed in agonising fashion as a late fightback from Bayer Leverkusen denied them a famous victory in Germany Ange Postecoglou’s spirited side knew they would probably require a win to keep their last-32 dream alive and they were on course for this outcome until the closing stages after a Josip Juranovic penalty and a strike from Jota cancelled out Robert Andrich’s early goal for the hosts.However, Leverkusen hit back twice in the closing eight minutes to win 3-2 and top the group.The result means Celtic will drop into the Europa Conference...
UEFA
Seattle Times

Virus-hit Portuguese team plays soccer with 9 men

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese club Belenenses started a league match against Benfica with just nine players after an outbreak of coronavirus in its squad on Saturday. It was later called off just after halftime. With two fewer players, Belenenses was soon trailing. Benfica scored all goals in the 7-0...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eddie Howe set to make Newcastle dugout debut at Arsenal

Eddie Howe will be in the Newcastle United dugout for the first time when they head for Arsenal on Saturday after recovering from his bout of Covid-19.The 43-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of his first game in charge against Brentford, returned a negative test on Friday morning.He will be allowed to resume his role as the Magpies’ new head coach with his symptoms having been traced back to earlier last week.Assistant Jason Tindall has revealed his long-time friend was unwell at the beginning of this week, but has improved significantly since.Tindall said: “You’re always worried when...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy