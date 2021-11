The Advent wreath is a long-standing Christian tradition that marks the four weeks preceding the celebration of Christmas. However, the origins of the Advent wreath are mysterious. The Pre-Christian German peoples lit candles on wreaths during the coldest and dark December days as a sign of hope in order to pray for future warmth and extended sunlight days of Spring. In Scandinavia lighted candles were placed on a wheel and prayers were recited to the “god of light” to turn “the wheel back” to the sun in order to lengthen the days and restore warmth again. By the Middle Ages the Church had adapted this tradition and used Advent wreaths as a spiritual preparation for Christmas since Christ is “the light that came into the world” (John 3:19) to dispel the darkness of sin. By the 16th Century the use of the wreath was adopted by both the Catholic and Lutheran Churches.

