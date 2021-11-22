ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Malala Yousafzai says Afghan women’s rights activists evacuation to Greece brings ‘hope and safety’

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyvEl_0d4EPF2N00

Malala Yousafzai has said the rescue of women’s rights activists and others from Taliban -seized Afghanistan has ushered in “hope and safety” to vulnerable Afghans.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s comments come as it emerged an ex-Afghan minister, as well a lawyer who prosecuted more than 2,000 Taliban inmates, were among Afghans to arrive in Greece on Monday.

A private charter flight transported the group of 119 Afghans from the capital of Kabul – with campaigners who worked with Yousafzai among the refugees.

Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist who campaigns for women’s education, said: “Today’s arrival provides hope and safety for so many incredible, vulnerable Afghans, including women’s rights advocates, journalists and Malala Fund partners.

“I’m grateful to Prime Minister Mitsotakis and the government of Greece for their support.”

Many of the Afghans who escaped had been trapped in hiding from the Taliban, with members of the hardline Islamist group hunting for those who were allied with the previous government.

Faridoon Hazeen, a lawyer who investigated people who had links to the Taliban and al-Qaeda, was on the flight alongside his wife and four children.

He said: “We had to leave. The Taliban had been looking for us. They went to my apartment and broke everything. They took my elder brother as hostage for eight days, then later they took my younger brother and father. My older brother was tortured and is still in critical condition.

“In helping with this flight the Greek government has proved that humanity matters, and it is playing its role for the people who need help and support. For that, I’m truly grateful.”

Greece has so far supported the rescue of 700 Afghans, including female judges, politicians, artists, and human rights activists.

Amed Khan, founder of the Zaka Khan Foundation, which funded and organised the flight, said: “The children, women, and men on this flight were being targeted by the Taliban, their lives were in immediate danger and so it was incredibly important that we were able to get them out quickly.

"It's a huge credit to the Greek government that it has been so helpful in facilitating their journey to safety and offering vulnerable people sanctuary when they needed it most."

The Independent recently reported girls from the Afghan national youth football team and their families, who escaped the Taliban, face being stuck in temporary accommodation or split up because a council says it can’t rehouse them all.

A leaked email from Khalida Popal, the former Afghanistan women’s team captain, suggests Leeds City Council is refusing to provide accommodation for all 132 Afghans in the group, which includes 32 teenage football players, their families, coaches and other staff.

This came after The Independent revealed in early September that the girls from the national football team were stranded in Afghanistan, with campaigners warning “time is running out” and the girls were at risk of “grave threats” from the Taliban and “disintegrating security”.

Comments / 0

Related
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Malala Fund#Afghans#Ex Afghan#Pakistani#Islamist#Al Qaeda#Greek#The Zaka Khan Foundation
Washington Post

What the Taliban’s youngest fighters tell us about the future of the movement

BAGRAM, Afghanistan — Born a year after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Esmatullah Omari grew up to despise America. At 12, he was trained by the Taliban to plant roadside bombs. At 16, he was attacking military convoys near Bagram airfield, the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan and the epicenter of America’s longest war.
POLITICS
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban unveil new rules banning women in TV dramas

Women have been banned from appearing in television dramas in Afghanistan under new rules imposed by the Taliban government. Female journalists and presenters have also been ordered to wear headscarves on screen, although the guidelines do not say which type of covering to use. Reporters say some of the rules...
WORLD
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
Greece
whmi.com

Afghan woman's trek to escape Kabul with her daughter -- and her plea to help family stuck behind

(NEW YORK) -- "Everything bad that you think of was there," Sarina told ABC News in a video call, wiping away tears. "I was feeling like, 'I'm gonna die. Why?'" She said she came to terms with dying during her first attempt to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 19, surrounded by shouting, gunshots and beatings in a sea of thousands of people desperate to flee -- but she said she told herself if she could just get her two-year-old daughter out of the Taliban's Afghanistan, it would be OK.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

ROME (AP) — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she...
EUROPE
NPR

Newly arrived Afghans get creative and find their own way to homes

The camps at military bases around the U.S. are supposed to be temporary, the last stop for just-arrived Afghan refugees before they move on to permanent homes. But for many, the weeks are stretching into months, with no clear end in sight. "They told us you would eventually leave the...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

353K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy