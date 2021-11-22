D’Addario Announces Nexxus 360 Headstock Tuner

Béla Fleck is a virtuoso banjo player, acclaimed for his innovative and technically proficient playing. Many regard him as a musical pioneer and ambassador of the banjo, having brought the instrument from its bluegrass roots to jazz, classical, rock, and various world music genres. His efforts with the bands New Grass Revival and Béla Fleck and the Flecktones have won him 14 Grammy Awards and more than 30 nominations. In recent years, Fleck has worked with the Gold Tone Music Group to bring a series of innovations to the instruments he uses. Through Gold Tone, innovations like the “Bluegrass Heart” Béla Fleck Signature Banjo, Béla Fleck Signature Banjo Neck, and Fleck Tune clip-on tuner are available to the public.
