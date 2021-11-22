ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Expect Kentucky to be one of many suitors for LSU transfer Eli Ricks

 5 days ago
Eli Ricks was a five-star cornerback out of Metro Los Angeles in the class of 2020. After two seasons at DBU, the blue-chipper is on the move. Kentucky has a history of success with LSU transfers and needs help at cornerback. KSR’s Matt Jones reports that contact has been made between...

On3.com

College GameDay: Picks for Week 13

ESPN’s College GameDay brought the ruckus to The Game — Ann Arbor, Michigan for one of the biggest games of the season. The energy was palpable and the rivalry was heated, as the Ohio State Buckeyes readied to take on the Michigan Wolverines. With a gigantic crowd on-hand prior to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LOOK: 5-star LB Harold Perkins is visiting LSU

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins has made the drive across the Bayou to visit LSU this weekend. He posted a video of himself in an LSU uniform with the Heisman Trophy on Twitter. Perkins previously visited the Tigers on Oct. 2, 2021. The On3 Consensus – a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

George Pickens makes return to field as UGA plays Georgia Tech

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens has made his return to the field from a torn ACL that he suffered in the spring. The junior out of Hoover, Ala. was considered to be one of the top wide receivers in all of College Football and expected to be a big part of Georgia’s passing game before his injury, as evidenced by his selection as a preseason All-American by Walter Camp and All-SEC by the league’s 14 head coaches. His return is certainly long-awaited and comes at the right time for the Bulldogs who take on No. 3 Alabama next week in the SEC Championship Game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Alabama wins in 4OT, John Metchie III trolls Auburn with celebration

The latest rendition of the 2021 Iron Bowl will go down in history as one of the all-time greats, as Alabama emerged victorious, 24-22, in the fourth overtime. Auburn’s defense played its heart out against Heisman Trophy favorite Bryce Young and Alabama’s potent offense, holding the Crimson Tide scoreless through the first three quarters. Auburn led 10-0 all game, only for Alabama to score ten fourth-quarter points, sending it into overtime. Surely enough, one overtime period wasn’t enough to decide the outcome, either. Both teams scored a touchdown in the first added period, both scored a field goal in the second added period, and neither team scored in the third overtime, sending it to a back-and-forth two-point conversion affair.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Controversial no-call comes early in Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban on 4OT Iron Bowl win: 'It was unbelievable'

Alabama pulled out a 24-22 win in the first ever Iron Bowl to head to overtime. After a comeback win that took four extra periods, Alabama head coach Nick Saban couldn’t help but be happy, and a little speechless, about his team’s performance. “I can’t tell you,” Saban told CBS...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Clemson commit Keon Sabb visiting Michigan for The Game

Clemson four-star commit Keon Sabb is in Ann Arbor, Mich., to watch Michigan take on Ohio State in The Game. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland reports that Sabb is having a great time and will stay until Sunday. The visit is an an unofficial visit as Sabb officially visited the school...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

WATCH: LSU extends lead with 45-yard touchdown grab by Jaray Jenkins

LSU took a ten-point lead early in the second quarter over Texas A&M after a deep touchdown from quarterback Max Johnson to receiver Jaray Jenkins. As Jenkins lined up in the slot, LSU ran a sort of rub route to give him space to blow by his defender on the deep route. Johnson hit him on the sideline without a safety anywhere near the catch, and Jenkins’ speed allowed him to finish the play in the end zone.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star RB Justin Williams visits Auburn, receives offer

Justin Williams visited Auburn on Saturday. The On3 Consensus four-star running back arrived without an offer, but left with one. “It feels great to finally get the offer,” Williams said. “It’s truly a blessing.”. Williams, from East Paulding in Dallas, Ga., visited Auburn for the third game of the season....
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

WATCH: Auburn-Alabama starts with Iron Bowl scuffle

There’s quite a bit of animosity between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, and that was on display as early as the opening kickoff on Saturday. In the latest edition of the Iron Bowl, Auburn is playing host to Alabama in Bryan Harsin’s first rivalry week as Auburn’s head coach. And on the game’s opening kickoff, the two programs broke out into a fight almost immediately. The first fight of the game featured Will Reichard booting a 63-yard kick for Alabama, and Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter returned it 23 yards to the Auburn 42-yard line. Shortly thereafter, though, Auburn was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty amid the fight, pushing Auburn’s drive back to the Tigers’ own 13-yard line. They eventually punted on that first drive.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

WATCH: Kirby Smart, Bulldogs speak on 45-0 win over Georgia Tech

Georgia defeated in-state rival Georgia Tech 45-0 on Saturday, completing the first 12-0 regular season in school history and first undefeated regular season in general since 1982. Afterwards, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, along with quarterback Stetson Bennett and linebacker Nakobe Dean, spoke on the Bulldogs’ performance, the return of George Pickens and much more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Georgia freshman gashes Georgia Tech with 77-yard score

Georgia’s freshman tight end Brock Bowers has become a nightmare matchup for defenses across the country and set a school-record Saturday. He once again showed off his talent with a 77-yard touchdown catch against in-state rival Georgia Tech to further the first half rout and write his name in the history books.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Jameson Williams ejected for targeting in Iron Bowl

Star Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was ejected from Saturday’s Iron Bowl after helmet to helmet contact on a special teams play in the second quarter. Williams is a Biletnikoff finalist and leads the Alabama offense with 1,261 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his first season. After Auburn partially...
NFL
On3.com

Matchups that can give Kentucky the edge over Louisville

The college football season officially wraps up on Saturday when Kentucky takes on Louisville at Cardinal Stadium. Despite a strong season, the Wildcats find themselves as small underdogs on the road. Behind dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham, the Cardinals have played some strong football over the last month. However, Kentucky appears...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Postgame Notes from Kentucky's 86-52 win over North Florida

What does Kentucky’s 86-52 victory over North Florida mean for the program as it looks ahead to Central Michigan? Check out the official game notes and statistics, courtesy of UK Athletics. Final Score: No. 10/13 Kentucky 86, North Florida 52. Team Records and Series Notes. Kentucky extended its winning streak...
FLORIDA STATE
