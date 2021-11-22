Expect Kentucky to be one of many suitors for LSU transfer Eli Ricks

There’s quite a bit of animosity between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, and that was on display as early as the opening kickoff on Saturday. In the latest edition of the Iron Bowl, Auburn is playing host to Alabama in Bryan Harsin’s first rivalry week as Auburn’s head coach. And on the game’s opening kickoff, the two programs broke out into a fight almost immediately. The first fight of the game featured Will Reichard booting a 63-yard kick for Alabama, and Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter returned it 23 yards to the Auburn 42-yard line. Shortly thereafter, though, Auburn was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty amid the fight, pushing Auburn’s drive back to the Tigers’ own 13-yard line. They eventually punted on that first drive.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO