Winter Teen Treks

Santa Maria, California
Santa Maria, California
 5 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

November 22, 2021

Winter Teen Treks

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will offer three Winter Teen Treks in December for teens in grades 7 through 12.

Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Teens may register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

The series kicks off with a drive-through experience at the Elks Recreation’s Christmas in Country event on Thursday, December 9th from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by a stroll through the City of San Luis Obispo’s Farmers’ Market and Holiday Plaza on Thursday, December 16th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The series concludes with an ice-skating rink experience in the City of Goleta on Thursday, December 23rd from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Participants will be transported to each activity site from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 600 South McClelland Street. Snacks will be provided.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

Department: Recreation and Parks

Contact Person: Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2263

E-mail Address: dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org

ABOUT

Santa Maria is a city near the Central Coast of California in northern Santa Barbara County. It is approximately 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Its estimated 2019 population was 107,263,

