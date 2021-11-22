ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

KSR's Kentucky-Albany Pregame Show is LIVE now

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kentucky Basketball is back in Rupp Arena later tonight and KSR’s Kentucky-Albany Pregame Show is live now to get you ready for it. Matt Jones,...

On3.com

5 Things You Need to Know About the Louisville Cardinals

It is no secret how the Kentucky Wildcats feel about the Louisville Cardinals. There is certainly no love lost between these two in-state rivals and that will be obvious at Cardinal Stadium tonight. The Governor’s Cup has a lot on the line for both programs this season. The Wildcats are trying to finish off a 9-3 season while the Cardinals need a win to finish above .500. However, none of those big picture goals matter as much as bragging rights against your rival.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Wan’Dale Robinson sets UK Single-Season Receptions Record

Wan’Dale Robinson is making history in his first season at Kentucky. The Kentucky wide receiver caught his sixth pass of the night at Cardinal Stadium, giving him 91 receptions in 2021, a new UK single-season record. Robinson made a diving catch on a double pass to get reception No. 91. The record was previously held by James Whalen. The tight end reeled in 90 passes in the 1999 edition of Kentucky’s Air Raid attack.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Postgame Notes from Kentucky's 86-52 win over North Florida

What does Kentucky’s 86-52 victory over North Florida mean for the program as it looks ahead to Central Michigan? Check out the official game notes and statistics, courtesy of UK Athletics. Final Score: No. 10/13 Kentucky 86, North Florida 52. Team Records and Series Notes. Kentucky extended its winning streak...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State 34, UNC 30

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:. -Reflecting on NC State’s 34-30 win over UNC Friday night. -Be honest… did you leave early? Or were you a true believer that stayed to the end?. -The good and bad of NC...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

Kentucky Leads Louisville 24-7 at the Half

The Governor’s Cup got off to a hot start, but cooled to a simmer. Each team scored on its first possession before the defenses produced stops. Kentucky leads at the break 24-7 thanks to three Will Levis rushing touchdowns. A limited possession game, Kentucky’s defense came up big in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Box score: NC State basketball 90, Louisiana Tech 81

Here are the final stats from NC State basketball and its 90-81 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Wolfpack were led by a career-high 31 points from senior forward Jericole Hellems, and sophomore center Ebenezer Dowuona stepped up with 10 points and six blocked shots.
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

WATCH: Alabama wins in 4OT, John Metchie III trolls Auburn with celebration

The latest rendition of the 2021 Iron Bowl will go down in history as one of the all-time greats, as Alabama emerged victorious, 24-22, in the fourth overtime. Auburn’s defense played its heart out against Heisman Trophy favorite Bryce Young and Alabama’s potent offense, holding the Crimson Tide scoreless through the first three quarters. Auburn led 10-0 all game, only for Alabama to score ten fourth-quarter points, sending it into overtime. Surely enough, one overtime period wasn’t enough to decide the outcome, either. Both teams scored a touchdown in the first added period, both scored a field goal in the second added period, and neither team scored in the third overtime, sending it to a back-and-forth two-point conversion affair.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban on 4OT Iron Bowl win: 'It was unbelievable'

Alabama pulled out a 24-22 win in the first ever Iron Bowl to head to overtime. After a comeback win that took four extra periods, Alabama head coach Nick Saban couldn’t help but be happy, and a little speechless, about his team’s performance. “I can’t tell you,” Saban told CBS...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ole Miss kicker Caden Costa explains sudden end to freshman year

Ole Miss freshman kicker Caden Costa was unavailable in the team’s Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State, leading many to wonder about his future status. In a statement released via social media, Costa informed fans that his NCAA eligibility has been revoked through the end of the season due to an endurance substance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star RB Justin Williams visits Auburn, receives offer

Justin Williams visited Auburn on Saturday. The On3 Consensus four-star running back arrived without an offer, but left with one. “It feels great to finally get the offer,” Williams said. “It’s truly a blessing.”. Williams, from East Paulding in Dallas, Ga., visited Auburn for the third game of the season....
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

WATCH: Auburn-Alabama starts with Iron Bowl scuffle

There’s quite a bit of animosity between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, and that was on display as early as the opening kickoff on Saturday. In the latest edition of the Iron Bowl, Auburn is playing host to Alabama in Bryan Harsin’s first rivalry week as Auburn’s head coach. And on the game’s opening kickoff, the two programs broke out into a fight almost immediately. The first fight of the game featured Will Reichard booting a 63-yard kick for Alabama, and Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter returned it 23 yards to the Auburn 42-yard line. Shortly thereafter, though, Auburn was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty amid the fight, pushing Auburn’s drive back to the Tigers’ own 13-yard line. They eventually punted on that first drive.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

George Pickens makes return to field as UGA plays Georgia Tech

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens has made his return to the field from a torn ACL that he suffered in the spring. The junior out of Hoover, Ala. was considered to be one of the top wide receivers in all of College Football and expected to be a big part of Georgia’s passing game before his injury, as evidenced by his selection as a preseason All-American by Walter Camp and All-SEC by the league’s 14 head coaches. His return is certainly long-awaited and comes at the right time for the Bulldogs who take on No. 3 Alabama next week in the SEC Championship Game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State vs Michigan State: BWI Live Postgame Show

Penn State football closes out the 2021 regular season in East Lansing on Saturday. It’s a game that has conference and bowl implications on the line as the Big Ten solidifies it’s postseason picture in Week 13. Can the Nittany Lions thwart a New Year’s Six bowl bid for the...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Controversial no-call comes early in Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
COLLEGE SPORTS
