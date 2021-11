Google Maps is adding new features to help avoid – or find – other people.The new “busyness trends” tool will show areas where there is likely to be crowds so that its users can either go towards them or avoid them if they would rather not be in a crowd.Google has long offered similar features for particular train lines or locations. But the new tool makes it easier to spot if a particular neighbourhood or area is going to be particularly busy at the moment.The new tool is rolling out on Android and iOS now.It is just one of a...

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO