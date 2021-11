We’ve seen a TON of things return to Disney World this year!. Restaurants have reopened, pre-shows came back, and there are even modified character meet and greets again. But, some things still haven’t come back, like the Cirque du Soleil shows in Disney Springs. The new show, Drawn to Life, was set to officially debut in Spring 2020, but then Disney World was shut down and the show was put on hold. But now, the show is finally about to be available — opening night is this Thursday, November 18th! And, one sweet spot in Disney Springs is celebrating with a NEW dessert.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO