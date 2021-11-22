Sugar Bowl delays opening ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials announced Monday that Lake Tahoe’s Sugar Bowl Resort will delay its planned Friday opening due to “mild and dry” weather.

In a statement, the resort said they plan to share a new opening date as soon as they can. The resort added that their snowmaking team was on standby and ready to begin “whenever conditions allow.”

Heavenly and Northstar resorts announced delays to their opening season last week as well.

Earlier this month, FOX40 spoke with Bryan Allegretto , a meteorologist and the writer of Tahoe Daily Snow, about this year’s storms in the Sierra. Allegretto said, so far, the storms have just not been enough to keep resorts open.

“The big good cold storms don’t usually get rolling until mid-December. A lot of times we’re waiting until right around the holiday week, you know, Christmas to New Year timeframe when we start getting the good storms,” Allegretto explained.

