ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Fridge Stock Available in Some US Target Stores

By Cristian M. Aguilar
gamingintel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox Mini Fridge received an in-store restock at some Target locations in the US. Indeed, the Xbox Fridge is what happens when a good meme and great marketing collide. Back when the Xbox Series X was announced, gamers were quick to mock its form factor. So, Microsoft decided...

gamingintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Not a Joke: Amazon Is Selling $99 AirPods for Thanksgiving

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods for Black Friday Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging It’s happening! Black Friday doesn’t officially start until midnight after Thanksgiving, but you wouldn’t know it from these AirPods Deals. The entire AirPods family was already discounted earlier this week, and for Thanksgiving, Amazon has dropped prices even lower. The latest round of Black Friday deals even include the brand new Third-Generation AirPods, which have gotten their first-ever price drop. Below, we’ve got...
RETAIL
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Is Mere Availability The Key To Success For PS5 And Xbox Series X This Generation?

In the past, a game console's success in competing against other major systems was based on a few recurring factors. They were the obvious ones--game lineup, price, unique features, power--but this generation is already a lot different. After a full year, both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 remain nearly impossible to find, even for those vigilantly waiting on Walmart and Best Buy pages for the latest supply to go on sale. Continued parts shortages and shipping issues exacerbated by the global pandemic have kept supply far below demand, making any public sales figures for the systems less about which is more popular and more about which company could make the most. With no end in sight for some of the key factors contributing to the consoles' scarcity, their mere availability could be a metric for success this generation.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Xbox Series X#Microsoft Store#The Xbox Mini Fridge#Chance#Target Gamers#Asap#Capoaka
gamingintel.com

Target Has Nintendo Switch OLED Stock In-Store Ahead of Black Friday

A new Black Friday Target catalog has revealed that the Nintendo Switch OLED could be appearing on store shelves very soon. The Nintendo Switch OLED came out over a month ago now, but it is still difficult getting your hands on one. Clearly, the improved screen was a big enough upgrade for Nintendo fans to rush out to buy one.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Halo-themed Xbox Series X is available today at Best Buy

The limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X is coming to select Best Buy stores across the US today. The console includes a digital copy of Halo Infinite, which will be playable on December 8th — or possibly sooner, if you believe internet rumors about a countdown ending today. You can...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Xbox Cloud Gaming now available for Xbox Series and Xbox One

Xbox Game Pass users can now play Xbox Game Pass games from the cloud on Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, Microsoft announced. Xbox Cloud Gaming first launched for mobile devices in September 2020 following a testing period that began in November 2019, then for PC in June 2021 following a testing period that began in April 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Game Accessibility Feature Tags are now Available on Microsoft Store for Xbox

The Gaming Accessibility Team at Microsoft is pleased to announce that Game Accessibility Feature Tags are now available to all users of the Microsoft Store on Xbox and Xbox.com. We are also excited to announce the availability of this information to all users, for the first time, in the Xbox App on PC and the mobile Xbox Game Pass app.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Marketing
realsport101.com

FM22 Xbox: Console version available to PLAY NOW

LATEST - Play FM22 NOW. Sports Interactive has finally dropped Football Manager 2022, meaning players on all devices can get started at their new clubs. Jump in NOW to start your new career and start testing out some of the brand new features arriving on FM22 Xbox. FM22 Xbox launching...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

PS5 is currently available in store and online at Argos

PlayStation 5 consoles are currently on sale in store and online at Argos. When we checked at the time of publication, we were able to add the standard PS5 disc model to our basket for collection but not the digital edition console. If you’re unable to purchase a PS5 online...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

New Xbox 360 Dynamic Background is Now Available

In celebration of the Xbox 20th anniversary, it seems fans are getting a bunch of treats. From the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta shadow drop to over 70 new Xbox back-compatible titles hitting consoles, there’s a lot to celebrate this week. In addition to all of these goodies, Xbox fans can enjoy the latest Xbox 360 dynamic background.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Series S Is In Stock at Amazon

This is maybe the second time since the consoles launched I've written a post to let you know the Xbox Series S is in stock and available for purchase. Yes, it's not the Xbox Series X or the PS5, but for a lot of people, the Series S fits all their requirements and best of all, you can actually get one right now.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The Xbox mini fridge has been released early

The Xbox mini fridge has gone on sale earlier than expected. Microsoft opened pre-orders for the $100 / £90 / €99 mini fridges in mid-October ahead of the product’s then-planned launch in December, but it has been released ahead of schedule. Some US-based users have spotted mini fridges on sale...
RETAIL
gamingintel.com

Microsoft Store Invites Could Be The Easiest Way to Get an Xbox Series X

There’s a new best way to get an Xbox Series X – fans are already getting email invites to buy a next-gen console directly from the Microsoft Store!. Gamers have been struggling to buy an Xbox Series X ever since the console was released over a year ago. However, Microsoft has given Xbox fans a great new way to get a console.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition Available Today

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition available as a Free Update for Existing Users!. We are excited to announce that the Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition (GOTY) is available today! This new edition celebrates all the positive feedback, reviews and awards garnered, and is also a “Thank You” to our fans – new and old – that have made Microsoft Flight Simulator such a phenomenon. The Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition features five new handcrafted aircraft, eight new airports, six new Discovery Flights and updated weather systems and incorporates all six World Updates.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Walmart Canceling Orders After Black Friday PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock – November 22

It seems that all is not well after the Walmart early Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X restock, as reports indicate that the company is canceling orders already. Just yesterday, Walmart went live with a new PS5 and Xbox Series X restock for Walmart+ members only. Despite the membership paywall, it appears that the drop was a resounding success for many gamers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Where to Buy a Nintendo Switch OLED on Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021

If you’re looking for a Nintendo Switch OLED this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, here’s where to search!. Nintendo’s shiny new Switch upgrade is still attracting a lot of attention, with many gamers looking to upgrade their old hardware. Unfortunately, there’s an ongoing Nintendo Switch shortage stopping supply from...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Amazon Latest PS5 Restock Was a Huge Success

Amazon had a PS5 restock today, and fans were pleasantly surprised by it. PS5 drops are still a thing even a year after the console release. Sadly, current-gen console scarcity is still a thing. Even though Sony and Microsoft try their best to keep up with demand, production never seems to be enough.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy