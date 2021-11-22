Marvel prepares TV onslaught

Previously announced as being in the works with an ambitious slate of C-list Marvel characters getting their own cartoons, Marvel's Hit-Monkey is now streaming all ten episodes on Hulu. Voice actor Fred Tatasciore lends his talents to the titular simian killer, with the rest of the voice cast also including Ted Lasso himself Jason Sudeikis along with George Takei and Olivia Munn. Hit-Monkey joins Marvel's MODOK as the other animated show from the House of Ideas on the streaming service, but unlike that series which was stop-motion, Hit-Monkey takes on more of an anime-style look. The road to getting Hit-Monkey made has actually been a long one for creators series creators Will Speck and Josh Gordon who revealed to us they've been pitching it for a decade.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO