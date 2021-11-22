ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel prepares TV onslaught

Best-selling Minnesota author, poet Robert Bly dies at 94
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Disney Plus Day" arrived Nov. 12, with a lot of announcements for Marvel TV shows on the "Marvel Studios Disney Plus Day Special." Here are some big ones, with recommendations for supplemental reading:. "She-Hulk": The special aired a couple of "She-Hulk" clips, with a green Tatiana Maslany in a...

www.startribune.com

flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Hawkeye gets a new poster, TV spot and promotional images

With just over a week to go until Hawkeye premieres on Disney+, a new poster and TV spot have been released for the Marvel Studios along with a batch of images featuring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), and Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton); take a look here…
TV SERIES
Collider

Whatever Happened to Marvel's 'New Warriors' TV Show?

For years, the Marvel Comics superhero Squirrel Girl was a one-off punchline. Only appearing in a handful of comics, she was often used as a gag whenever she did show up, like in her cameo in the 2006 Fantastic Four cartoon. In recent years, though, the character has begun to see a renaissance of sorts thanks to her first-ever solo comic book run, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, as well as appearances in the various kid's TV specials under the Marvel Rising banner. For one brief moment, though, it looked like Squirrel Girl was about to hit the next level of notoriety by getting to headline a live-action TV show entitled New Warriors.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hulu’s ‘Marvel’s Hit-Monkey’: TV Review

One of the many straight-to-streaming movies to essentially disappear without a trace this fall was the Mary Elizabeth Winstead vehicle Kate. What minimal coverage the film got focused on it as the latest in a line of insufficiently revisionist takes on the calcified genre in which an outsider — usually a white man, so kudos to Kate for expanding gender horizons, at least — arrives in Japan and instigates two hours of bloodshed, among mostly Japanese people, in which their culture and aesthetics are reduced to fetishized background details, usually with a visit to a sushi bar, the appearance of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Newest Marvel TV Series Arrives on Hulu

Previously announced as being in the works with an ambitious slate of C-list Marvel characters getting their own cartoons, Marvel's Hit-Monkey is now streaming all ten episodes on Hulu. Voice actor Fred Tatasciore lends his talents to the titular simian killer, with the rest of the voice cast also including Ted Lasso himself Jason Sudeikis along with George Takei and Olivia Munn. Hit-Monkey joins Marvel's MODOK as the other animated show from the House of Ideas on the streaming service, but unlike that series which was stop-motion, Hit-Monkey takes on more of an anime-style look. The road to getting Hit-Monkey made has actually been a long one for creators series creators Will Speck and Josh Gordon who revealed to us they've been pitching it for a decade.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Hawkeye’ Star Alaqua Cox Prepares for Marvel Stardom

Alaqua Cox got an urgent text from a Marvel casting agent last year. For a few months, she had been auditioning to play Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye (premiering Nov. 24 on Disney+), and they needed her to log on to Zoom right away. “I see about 12 people, including the Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, doing the deaf clap where you wave both your hands,” recalls Cox, 24. “I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ and they said, ‘Welcome to the Marvel family!’ ” Afterward, Cox screamed and ran into the next room to tell her grandfather, then bounded next door...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Hawkeye, Disney+, review: Marvel's TV spinoffs are becoming forgettable filler

A year is a long time in superhero franchises. It’s just over 12 months since Marvel’s first Disney+ TV series, WandaVision, was heralded as a glimmer of light at the end of a punishing season of lockdowns and Zoom quizzes. Fast forward to winter 2021, however, and a thunderous indifference precedes the arrival of the latest small-screen Avengers spin-off, Hawkeye.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Hawkeye Closes Out an Exhausting Year in Marvel TV

Hawkeye, the latest Marvel TV show to arrive on Disney+, opens with a moment that played out 20 Marvel movies ago. In this iteration, a flashback to The Avengers’ Battle of New York is seen through the eyes of a young Kate Bishop, a character introduced to television audiences for the first time in this limited series that starts streaming Wednesday. As chaos dominates the streets and skies of the city, Kate, watching in horror from her parents’ destroyed penthouse, spots Hawkeye, a.k.a. Clint Barton, engaging in battle against Loki’s Chitauri forces and firing an arrow while in free fall. It’s a defining moment for the young woman, who, years later, as a 20-something played by Hailee Steinfeld, will become a skilled archer, fighter, and potential successor to Hawkeye, in part because of what she witnessed on that violent day.
TV SERIES
The Independent

What could Scarlett Johansson’s secret Marvel project be?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige last week revealed that the franchise is involved in a top-secret new project with Scarlett Johansson.The news was relayed in a speech that Feige delivered whilst Johansson was unveiled as the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.Feige praised Johansson’s “talent” and “vision” before teasing a the new project on which Marvel and Johansson are working on together.“Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her calibre,” Feige began.“Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Hawkeye producer explains why Marvel went down the TV route instead of a movie

With the release of Black Widow earlier this year, Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton was left as the last of the original Avengers not to star in his own solo movie. However, he’s also the first of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to take centre stage in his very own Disney+ TV series, and coinciding with the show’s premiere this week, executive producer Trinh Tran has explained why Marvel opted to go down the small screen route with Hawkeye.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner's new TV series airs shock twist in first episode

Mayor of Kingstown spoilers follow. The first episode of Jeremy Renner's new TV series Mayor of Kingstown aired yesterday (November 15) in the US, and there has already been a shocking twist. The Hawkeye star's crime thriller follows the powerful McLusky family in Michigan, who all work for the town's...
TV SERIES
maldenblueandgold.com

Marvel’s Eternals Review

Daniel O'Toole and Zachary Nedelle also contributed to this article. Eternals is a movie that pushes the boundaries of filmmaking and paves the way for several more Marvel movies of its type. While it may not do it perfectly, it creates a compelling narrative that may leave the normal moviegoer somewhat confused. If you have to search for information about a movie after watching it, it is not always considered a good sign but with the seamless blending of reality and CGI that Marvel is famous for.
MOVIES

