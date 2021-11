Throughout the course of his career, Graham Zusi has usually been a good bet to score at least one banger per season for Sporting Kansas City. As the Sporting KC legend has moved on in age and assumed a more defensive role, those bangers have been fewer and farther between. But another big moment finally arrived on Saturday evening as Sporting KC opened the MLS playoffs with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO