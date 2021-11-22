ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malek drops out of lieutenant govenor race, endorses Bedke

By KEITH RIDLER
 5 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Idaho Republican lawmaker Luke Malek has dropped out of the race for lieutenant governor and endorsed Republican Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. The move announced Sunday leaves Bedke and Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings as the two Republican candidates in the race facing off in the...

Sandpoint Reader

Malek steps back from lt. gov. race

The race for Idaho lieutenant governor has gotten significantly smaller (and more interesting), with the announcement Nov. 21 via Twitter by candidate Luke Malek that he would drop out of the race and put his support behind House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “For the sake of our future, please support...
POLITICS
Post Register

Malek withdraws from Idaho Lt. Governor race, setting up GOP faceoff between Bedke, Giddings

BOISE – Luke Malek, the former GOP state representative and attorney who got an early edge last fall in his campaign for lieutenant governor in 2022, has now withdrawn from the race, instead throwing his support behind House Speaker Scott Bedke for the post. That makes the current GOP field for the open seat a two-way race between Bedke and state Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
IDAHO STATE
idahofreedom.org

Brad Little should follow the Constitution; lieutenant governor is governor while he’s out of state

It’s been well understood since statehood that our Constitution plainly says that when the governor is out of state, he no longer exercises the power of the office. That power moves to the lieutenant governor until the governor returns. The wording of the state Constitution has never been in doubt. Its clarity is such that one need not be a lawyer to know this is true. Until now.
POLITICS
State
Idaho State
Person
Scott Bedke
#Ap#House#Republicans#White Bird#Democrat
