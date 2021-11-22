ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix employee at the center of protests against Dave Chappelle resigns

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A Netflix employee at the center of protests over its streaming of comedian Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, has resigned and is withdrawing an unfair labor practice charge against the company. “I have resigned from Netflix as of 11/21/2021. This isn’t how I thought things would end,...

Comments / 0

Fox News

Bill Maher, Chris Cuomo clash on Dave Chappelle's Netflix special: It isn't 'transphobic'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher clashed with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo over the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle's Netflix stand-up special. Critics decried Chappelle as "transphobic" over remarks he made in "The Closer" supporting J.K. Rowling in that gender is based in fact, declaring himself on "team TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), causing a stir at Netflix among its employees and talent, though the streaming giant stood behind the special amid the uproar.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Dave Chappelle uninvited to fundraiser at his old high school

Dave Chappelle has reportedly been uninvited from a fundraiser at his old high school. Chappelle’s new comedy special The Closer has prompted backlash from the LGBTQ community for comments deemed transphobic. In a new performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis last Friday (November 12), the comedian addressed the situation after...
CELEBRITIES
dayton.com

Dave Chappelle nominated for Grammy

Comedian Dave Chappelle received a Grammy nomination today, Nov. 23, for Best Spoken Word Album for “8:46.” He shares the nomination with Amir Sulaiman. ExploreEXCLUSIVE: Chappelle’s film premiered in D.C. and we were there. Filmed in Yellow Springs in the summer of 2020, “8:46″ chronicles Chappelle’s thoughts on the murder...
DAYTON, OH
US News and World Report

Duke Ellington School Delays Naming Theater After Dave Chappelle

(Reuters) - The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, in Northwest D.C., said it will postpone renaming its theater after Dave Chappelle, one of its best known graduates, to engage with members of the school who raised concerns about the comedian's latest Netflix comedy special. The event, originally scheduled for...
EDUCATION
97.9 The Box

Dave Chappelle’s Alma Mater Delays Renaming Ceremony Over Backlash

The Duke Ellington School of The Arts, Dave Chappelle's alma mater, has decided to delay an event where he would've been honored with the school's theater bearing his name. The event, originally scheduled for November 23rd was postponed so that administrators could meet with students who had concerns over his commentary about trans people in his last Netflix special.
CELEBRITIES
bizmagsb.com

Alexander: Comedian Dave Chappelle confronts the Cancel Culture

In the last few weeks comedian Dave Chappelle has been prominently in the news for a stand he has taken regarding the content of his shows, particularly the latest Netflix special that debuted on Oct. 5th. He was, as he always is, acutely anti-woke and generally offensive and insulting toward numerous groups, races, and ethnicities. Among many other topics, he regularly targets gender issues with his jokes including the LGBT movement whom he has called “the Alphabet people.” Right on cue, of course, he has now been attacked by LGBT activists and social media mobs.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Times

D.C. school postpones Dave Chappelle theater renaming

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts in the District is postponing plans to rename its theater for comedian Dave Chapelle — a noted alumnus — after students voiced opposition amid the dustup over the comedian’s last Netflix special. The school said the event scheduled for Nov. 23 will be...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Dave Chappelle arts school holds off naming theatre after comedian over Netflix special backlash

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts says it will delay renaming its theatre after Dave Chappelle following the backlash over his latest Netflix special The Closer, which has seen the comedian accused of transphobia.Scheduled for 23 November, the renaming ceremony has now been shifted to April next year owing to the uproar from the LGBT+ community around the comedian’s comments around “cancel culture” in his Netflix special, the Arts school said in a detailed statement on Friday.Duke Ellington, a Washington DC public school from which Chappelle graduated in 1991, said that The Closer “contains controversial material juxtaposing discrimination...
EDUCATION
New York Post

Dave Chappelle calls for donations to alma mater after Netflix controversy

Dave Chappelle wants people to vote with their dollars. The comedian, who sparked controversy with a Netflix special that mocked transgender women, was set to have the theater at his alma mater named after him, with a fundraiser to be held Nov. 23 for the effort. But the Netflix debate...
ADVOCACY
Primetimer

Michael Che's new Netflix standup special contains a degree of self-reflection that is almost entirely absent from his friend Dave Chappelle's The Closer

The SNL star saying "I don't want no trouble" is a recurring theme in his new special, Shame the Devil, and his promotion of it, which has included an awkward The View interview and an in-depth Sunday Today profile. But while Che ignores the Simone Biles controversy from over the summer, he does delve into the backlash over calling Caitlyn Jenner "Bruce Jenner." He explains he had no idea about "dead-naming" trans people and, while doubling down on the joke, refers to Jenner as a "she." "Shame the Devil is hardly Che’s best material to date and there is a laid-back vibe—he rarely gets up off the stool—that sometimes works to his advantage and sometimes just makes jokes fall flat. But it does contain at least some degree of self-reflection that is almost entirely absent from Chappelle’s latest Netflix special," says Matt Wilstein. "The most insightful and illuminating section comes about halfway through when Che explains why he likes to tell 'dark' jokes. 'I like making fun of dark sh*t, that’s just how I process information,' he tells the crowd, adding, 'Some people like to make sad sh*t sadder.'" ALSO: Shame the Devil is Che's "roll-out-of-bed special. It’s a chat on the stoop, a late-night musing, a hangout with a buddy to shoot the sh*t."
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Kanye West and Drake bury beef at Dave Chappelle show

It’s a rapper’s delight. Kanye West and Drake appeared to end their long-simmering beef on Tuesday night when they showed up for laughs at a Dave Chappelle comedy show in Toronto. The two hip-hop artists, who have thrown lyrical shots at each other in the past, could be seen mugging...
CELEBRITIES
blac.media

The Closer: Let’s talk about Dave Chappelle

Let me preface everything I’m about to say by stating that I am a comedian, writer, and father of four. My life is about words, the intention of words, and the power words can carry. I am keenly aware of how tone and inflection can take a sentence from an uninspired string of syllables to a Southern Baptist preacher-level fire and brimstone sermon. I know that the intention of my words means just as much as how I say them. I love words! I love sentence structure, I love researching words, and as a comedian and especially as a father, I know just how much words matter.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

‘Being the Ricardos’ Director Aaron Sorkin Defends Netflix Over Dave Chappelle Controversy

“My play, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ had to shut down along with everyone else a year ago March, when COVID came along, and during that year and a half, five different school districts in the country banned the teaching of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ along with ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ and ‘Of Mice and Men,’” Sorkin said in an interview published in The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.
TV SERIES
1051thebounce.com

Kanye West & Drake End Feud, Attend Dave Chappelle Gig in Toronto

Kanye West and Drake have officially put their beef behind them. Drizzy shared a video via Instagram of him and Ye together at a Dave Chappelle show in Toronto tonight (November 16.) On top of that, Yezzy shared a photo of himself, Drake and J Prince captioned with a lone white dove emoji.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

THEATER & DANCE

