Jared Goff listed as limited participant on Monday

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Sunday’s loss to the Browns, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Jared Goff will start at quarterback against the Bears on Thursday if he’s healthy enough to...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

The Spun

Lions Get Discouraging Thursday News On Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions earned a tie against the Steelers last Sunday, but it came at a cost. Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury during the Pittsburgh game on Sunday. It’s unclear if he’ll be available to play against the Browns this weekend. Goff missed the Lions’ Thursday practice, indicating his...
NFL
AllLions

Dan Campbell Is in 'Twilight Zone' Because of Jared Goff

It was described by many players as a "weird" football game on Sunday afternoon. A comedy of errors involving two NFL teams trying to one up each other, with each team making numerous mistakes that ended up costing them victories. A 16-16 tie was the eventual result, after 70 minutes...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jared Goff Trying To Make A Statement On Thanksgiving

Jared Goff showed up in Detroit ready to prove he could win without Sean McVay. So far, he has failed to achieve that simple task. Goff is, in fact, winless in his career without McVay as his head coach. The Detroit Lions enter Thanksgiving with an 0-9-1 record and are...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Campbell Shares An Honest Admission On Jared Goff

It’s no secret that Lions quarterback Jared Goff has struggled since coming to the Motor City. When head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Goff’s standing as the starter, he kept it real. Telling reporters that the offensive line isn’t helping their QB either. “It’s hard to say that he...
NFL
dallassun.com

Report: Lions QB Jared Goff dealing with oblique injury

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's status for Week 11 is uncertain after sustaining an oblique injury in last week's game, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Lions will see how well Goff can throw by Wednesday before determining his status for this week's game against the Cleveland Browns (5-5). The news...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Jared Goff is not Jared Goff

Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions. He has played nine games. There are those who claim that Goff took the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LIII. They tell us that Goff won a NFC Championship. He has wins in playoff games. This is not right. Goff...
NFL
#Browns#Concussion#Bears#Lions#American Football
AllLions

Jared Goff Will Sit Out Practice on Wednesday

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions could be without their starting quarterback heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury in the Lions’ Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, the availability of the sixth-year quarterback is in question, as the team prepares...
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Status For Week 11 Is Reportedly In Question

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Detroit Lions without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. With Big Ben out, the Steelers offense struggled to move the ball. Meanwhile, the Lions ran all over the Steelers defense en route to a 16-16 tie – the first tie of the 2021 NFL season thus far.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Latest Jared Goff injury update won’t please Lions fans

The Detroit Lions have had about as rough a start to the season as any team in NFL history, save for their own start in their winless year in 2008 (sorry Lions fans). Sitting at 0-8-1 after a tough tie against the Ben Roethlisberger-less Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s hard to imagine that things could get any worse. The latest update on quarterback Jared Goff is proof that it can, in fact, get worse for the Lions.
NFL
Golf Digest

Jared Goff is one of the three worst teams in NFL history

That’s a weird headline, we know. But it worked. You clicked this article, and now we can dive into the abominable world of Jared Goff, still searching for his first win without coach Sean McVay. At the time of this story’s publication, there have been 16,960 games in NFL history....
NFL
AllLions

Dan Campbell Will Decide Friday If Jared Goff Plays against Browns

With starting quarterback Jared Goff dealing with an oblique injury, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions could look to backup Tim Boyle to start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. A decision on Goff will likely be made today. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. If he’s unable to play,...
NFL
Morning Sun

Jared Goff’s status is day-to-day due to injury

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions could be without their starting quarterback heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury in the Lions’ Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, the availability of the sixth-year quarterback is in question as the team prepares...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Official Game Status For QB Jared Goff

It’s been a frustrating season for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. And unfortunately, an injury isn’t making things any easier for him. On Friday, the Lions listed Goff as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Nearly all players listed as doubtful wind up not playing, so he’s effectively out for Sunday.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jared Goff horrific in tie with Steelers

Lions QB Jared Goff completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions in Sunday's 16-16 tie against Pittsburgh. It was yet another miserable day on offense for the Lions led by Jared Goff. The team mustered up just 114 yards through the air and failed to score a touchdown through the air. The Lions clearly don't trust Goff leading to the team rushing the ball 39 times as opposed to 25 passing attempts. Coming off a buy week to see Goff throw only 4.6 yards per attempt, and result in just 114 yards is extremely disappointing. The QB is not worth a roster spot in any league outside of dynasty as he has failed to score over 10 points just once in his past five games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jared Goff misses Thursday practice with oblique injury

It’s looking less likely that quarterback Jared Goff will be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Browns. According to multiple reports, Goff was not on the field for Thursday’s practice with his oblique injury. Goff also missed Wednesday’s session. The quarterback said on Wednesday that this is the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lions down bad vs. Browns with latest Jared Goff update

With a big-time cross-conference matchup on tap against the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions will be searching for their first win of the season, and after today’s news, it looks like they will be doing so without their starting quarterback, Jared Goff. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier Friday that Goff will most likely be out this weekend due to an oblique injury that he suffered in the Lions’ last game.
NFL
whtc.com

Coach says Jared Goff “gives us the best chance”

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Dan Campbell says that he’s sticking with Jared Goff as the Detroit Lions starting quarterback. Campbell told reporters yesterday that Goff is “the guy that gives us the best chance.”. Goff has completed 66-point-one percent of his passes for over 2,100 yards, eight touchdowns,...
NFL

