Nintendo shares critics and players thoughts for Mario Party Superstars

The setting is sometime in the near future, the government is providing all citizens with microchip passports (“citizen-chips”) embedded in their forearms. Polly and Owen a young couple, are navigating their toxic environment. Polly is working around the clock to move her career forward. She is pushing herself too hard, not sleeping enough and her anxiety is creeping up on her. Owen, a nurse, is struggling with a front seat view of human frailties, the sweet shortness of life in this world, and the pointlessness of living it constantly on a screen or fretting it away.If you can handle thinking about the future in these (hopefully) waning days of the Covid apocalypse, Players Club is offering an interesting piece on love, privacy, and the role of machines in our lives.

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO