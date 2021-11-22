ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo shares critics and players thoughts for Mario Party Superstars

My Nintendo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you played the Mario Party Superstars game yet? If not, what are you waiting for? The multiplayer party game is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and we’re so happy to see...

mynintendonews.com

nintendoeverything.com

Nintendo shares “Switch My Way – Holiday Fun” commercial

Nintendo has put out a new “Switch My Way – Holiday Fun” commercial with a focus on a few different games. Mario Party Superstars, Minecraft, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are all featured. Here’s the full advert, coming in at a minute long:
thenerdstash.com

N64 Emulation Criticism Taken ‘Seriously’ by Nintendo

Nintendo of America’s president has said the company is taking Switch Online’s N64 emulation criticism “very seriously” and claimed it’s looking at ways of improving the service, after serious criticism and negative reception has come about the N64 games, revolving around poor performance and other issues. All of this is in addition to the negative reception of Switch Online’s expansion pack.
nintendoeverything.com

How can Nintendo “expand” 3D Mario?

During Nintendo’s last financial results briefing, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto made some comments about the series. He mentioned that the company wants to try expanding 3D Mario in new ways, but didn’t elaborate further. Although there’s nothing groundbreaking here, it’s nice to hear that they want to try something new with the series soon.
houstonianonline.com

Nintendo responds to criticism over N64 emulation for Nintendo Switch

If Nintendo Switch owners can agree on one thing, it’s the quality of Nintendo’s comprehensive Switch Online subscription. The main part of the service, the Nintendo 64 emulator, has audio and graphics issues that can’t be written about at home. Nintendo of America president Doug Boswire responded to the criticism.
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Shares An Unused WarioWare: Get It Together! Song That Was Not Included In The Game

Fans of WarioWare: Get It Together! can now get a fun peek at one of the game’s pieces of cut content!. Nintendo has shared a unused Spanish version of Penny’s Song – which was ultimately left out of the game’s official release. It’s more or less similar to the English and Japanese versions that made it into the game, except with fully localized lyrics for Spanish folks!
ComicBook

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Gets Surprise Nintendo Switch Content Update

More than a year after its release, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has received a surprise content update on Nintendo Switch! For the first time, the game includes competitive multiplayer on one system, utilizing two physical Karts. This mode works when the system is docked, allowing players to use one Joy-Con to control one Kart. Today's update also includes a four-player mode called Relay Race. The mode allows two players to control one Kart, flipping between avatars. Peach and Toad have been added to the game as a result, and the general concept seems somewhat similar to Mario Kart: Double Dash!! which released in 2003 on Nintendo GameCube.
nintendosoup.com

Mario Party Superstars Receives Accolades Trailer

Wondering what critics feel about the recently-released Mario Party Superstars? Here’s a closer look!. Nintendo has released a new accolades trailer for the multiplayer board-game adventure, which features a few snippets of praise from various media outlets. Check it out below:. How about YOU? What do you feel about the...
My Nintendo News

Twelve Minutes is coming to Nintendo Switch next month

Big news today as the well received top-down interactive thriller Twelve Minutes will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch system next month. Annapurna Interative have said that the game will arrive on the Switch family of systems and also the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on Tuesday, 7th December. You can watch a teaser trailer for the story-based game in the tweet below.
My Nintendo News

UK charts: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl debuts at #1 & #2

Physical games tracker GfK Entertainment has released the latest UK sales charts. This time, the GfK Top 10 is for the week ending November 20th, 2021. These charts also include the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. According to GamesIndustry, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are “the biggest Switch game launches of the year, beating Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury — in fact, Brilliant Diamond achieves that alone, without even counting Pearl sales”.
My Nintendo News

Latest Nintendo Switch eShop charts

The latest Nintendo Switch eShop charts have arrived, and as expected, there’s a new No.1 this week and it is none other than the recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. The eShop charts count it as two separate entries so it is Pokemon Brilliant Diamond at No.1 and Pokemon Shining Pearl at No.2. Despite issues, it seems that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was a popular digital purchase on Switch as the game holds at No.4. On the Download-only games charts it was the stellar Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic at No.1 followed by the popular spy multiplayer game, Among Us at No.2. Check out the Nintendo eShop charts for 21st November, 2021 down below.
manisteenews.com

This Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart bundle is the perfect gift for gamers

The Nintendo Switch is fun for all ages, both in and out of the home. The video game console can be set up to be played on your TV, or taken with you for some entertainment wherever you go. Starting Nov. 22 at 7 PM, you can get a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download along with your Nintendo Switch, all for $299 at Walmart.
My Nintendo News

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town updated to Version 1.1.0

XSEED Games has launched a free content update for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, bringing along with it plenty of new content to improve your gameplay experience. The most notable change is the introduction of Spirit Quests, which are a “a series of events and challenging requests for Olive Town experts featuring rewards such as new outfits, hairstyles, and farming abilities.” Spirt Quests will be unlocked once the player “triggers all existing Town Development Events and saves enough Town Development Points.” In addition, new post-marriage event scenes have been added, and the six marriage candidates that are available as DLC will now be able to attend the “couple-centric” festivals. Check out the full patch notes below for Version 1.1.0, which is available now for Switch.
xda-developers

Get a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for only $300

Even though we’re still a matter of days away from Black Friday itself, many companies started their sales earlier this month. Nintendo has been discounting a some of its games over the past few weeks, but now its proper Black Friday sales have started. Just like last year, Nintendo is selling a bundle with a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. There are also a few individual games on sale.
