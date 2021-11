DELIRIUM (1979) will finally be on Blu-ray January 25th thanks to Severin Films. It can be pre-ordered HERE. Here’s their trailer:. A fascinating snapshot of St. Louis circa 1978, DELIRIUM is my favorite film ever shot here. The cars and hairstyles date the film nostalgically but it’s the many exteriors of St. Louis that make DELIRIUM such a home-town joy now 43 years later. Cars speeding up and down Market and Kingshighway (the Arch prominently in the background), a shoot-out finale on Laclede’s Landing, scenes at the STL Police HQ, The Post Dispatch building and familiar offices in Clayton, the film has a lot of exteriors which will make locals smile.. I’ve always been fascinated this sleazy R-rated, low-budget slasher film, which I saw at the I-44 Drive-in July 20th 1979, when it opened at 12 screens in St. Louis. That means there were at least a dozen 35mm prints of the film struck, but only one has survived, and the film restorers at Severin got their hands on it.

