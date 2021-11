MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An emergency military medical team is on the ground in Minneapolis in a battle against COVID-19, which is surging in Minnesota and fueling a crisis of critical care access in hospitals across the state. Two deployments from the U.S. Department of Defense are providing relief at Hennepin County Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital. The aid comes as hospitals are at or near capacity as they grapple with the virus sickening patients and others with critical care needs. The way Hennepin County Medical Center measures acuity of care, known as the “case mix index,” is the highest it’s ever...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO