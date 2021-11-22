ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Indeed promotes five to senior leadership team

By Anne Stych
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJob-seeker platform Indeed has promoted five executives to its senior leadership team, including two women. LaFawn Davis has been elevated to senior vice president, environmental, social and governance (ESG). She was previously group vice president, and in that position launched the company's first ever ESG goals. Davis joined...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Ambassador Labs Expands Leadership Team With Two Senior Executives As Kubernetes Developer Platform Gains Momentum

New Senior VP of Customer Experience and VP of Engineering to fuel customer engagement, product innovations, and global business expansion. Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, announced two new additions to its leadership team. Abhishek Goswami, a seasoned Technical Sales, Services and Customer Success leader, has been named Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. Additionally, Katie Wilde, who has a successful history in leading high-performance engineering teams, has been appointed Vice President of Engineering. The additions of Goswami and Wilde follow the appointment of Mark Trang as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer earlier this year to fuel Ambassador Labs’ continued innovation to transform the Kubernetes developer experience for customers worldwide.
BUSINESS
Journal & Topics

Village Announces New Leadership Team

The village of Buffalo Grove recently announced two promotions in leadership positions within the village’s government. Buffalo Grove Public Works Director Mike Skibbe will now serve in a dual role, adding deputy village manager responsibilities to his leadership duties. In this new role for Skibbe, he will oversee all public works and utility functions, police services and golf operations, as well as administrative functions in the village manager’s office.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
bizjournals

Q&A with Salesforce’s Director of Supplier Diversity & Sustainability, Madison Gunter

Q: Why is Salesforce committed to supplier diversity? . A: Equality is a long-standing core value at Salesforce. We are committed to driving systemic change across our business and our communities through fair, equitable and inclusive business practices, and by empowering minority-led businesses across our value chain. Our suppliers play a critical...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Operator Collective#Netspend#The University Of Texas
Advanced Television

EarthxTV bolsters leadership team

EarthX, the international environmental organisation dedicated to a more sustainable future, announced the appointment of key leadership roles to accelerate the growth and success in the areas of Content, Global Distribution, Marketing, Production, Finance, Ad Sales and Impact. The announcement expands the executive leadership team under Michael Fletcher, Co-Ceo of...
TV & VIDEOS
dbusiness.com

Blumira in Ann Arbor Adds Four to Leadership Team

Blumira, a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology headquartered in Ann Arbor, announced it has added four people to its leadership bench to support its rapid growth. Helen Leonard has been named chief of staff. Jon-Eric Cornellier has been named director of marketing. Jeremy Young has...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fast Casual

Salata adds 3 female execs to leadership team

Salata Salad Kitchen has added three executives to its corporate team. Michele Maerz joins the team as VP of Operations, Julie Davis is now VP of Franchise Development, and Kelly Finley serves as director of Off-Premise. "As we look to grow our executive team in the Home Office, I'm thrilled...
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Three crucial characteristics of high performing leadership teams

Last month we talked about the habits of high performing teams. This is the theme in Amplifiers™ for this quarter. High performance is meeting or exceeding team goals consistently. One of the crew asked, “what are the characteristics of high performing teams?” Everyone wants to know if their team has what it takes to be an elite performer.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Economy
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle announces leadership team

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the recently formed Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle (CFTP) announced its leadership team Monday. This comes after Andrew Hay was named the foundation’s executive director earlier this year. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle combines the efforts of the Panhandle-Plains Historical […]
PANHANDLE, TX
Erie Times News

UPMC's David Gibbon's promoted to corporate leadership role

UPMC Hamot President David Gibbons will be promoted to senior vice president of UPMC's Health Services Division and market president of Northwest and Central Pennsylvania, and New York State. The promotion takes effect Jan. 1. Gibbons will remain president of Hamot and the Pittsburgh-based health system's regional leader for UPMC...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Five Strategies For Transitioning Into A Leadership Role

Carrie-Ann Barrow, PCC, specializes in coaching leaders, helping them to imagine what’s possible and make their boldest visions real. Taking on your first leadership role is a major milestone in your career. You are moving into a new position where you will be leading the work instead of doing the work — and this shift often brings with it a jumble of emotions: excitement, fear, anticipation, insecurity.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

Startek Strengthens Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments

Appointment of Abhinandan Jain as Chief Digital Officer to spearhead digital innovations and growth. Appointment of Rebecca Gautrey as Chief Marketing Officer to drive go-to-market and brand strategies. Startek, a global provider of customer experience management solutions, today announced the extension of its leadership team with the appointments of Abhinandan...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Maru Announces Two Senior Leadership Appointments In Its Media And Technology Division

Maru Group (‘Maru’) the global CX and insights software and advisory services company has announced two senior promotions at Maru/Matchbox. Patricia Chapin-Bayley (Trish) is promoted to the position of President, West Region and head of Technology & Media verticals. Loukas Tziotis has been promoted to Managing Director, Media, Entertainment, and Technology.
BUSINESS
fortworthbusiness.com

Goodwill NCT promotes Williams to Senior Director, Workforce Development

Goodwill North Central Texas announced Nov. 18 that Renaldo Williams has been promoted to Senior Director, Workforce Development for the nonprofit. In his new position, Williams will oversee the daily management and operations of Goodwill’s North Texas Institute for Career Development as well as workforce development programs including VetWorthy, E-Squared and the Opportunity Accelerator. Williams will oversee departmental budgeting and manage 40 staff members to ensure all goals and performance standards are met for these mission services.
CHARITIES
wustl.edu

Arts & Sciences dean names faculty leadership team

Feng Sheng Hu, dean of Arts & Sciences, has bolstered the school’s administrative efforts by appointing several faculty members to new or expanded leadership roles. Hu’s priority has been to increase the faculty presence in the dean’s office and build broader representation of the various areas of the school. Hu...
COLLEGES
beckershospitalreview.com

Jefferson Regional makes 5 leadership additions, promotions

Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Jefferson Regional Medical Center announced the following leadership additions and promotions Nov. 2:. Tom Chiarelli was named administrative director of finance. He most recently served as vice president of finance at Olathe (Kan.) Health, a news release said. Veronica Alexander was appointed human resources director. She most...
PINE BLUFF, AR
focusmediausa.com

LeChase promotes Perry Geyer Jr to senior project manager

Armonk, NY, November 15, 2021 – Perry Geyer Jr., a construction professional in the New York Tri-State Office of LeChase Construction Services LLC, has been named a senior project manager. In his new position, Geyer will manage, develop, maintain and oversee all functions of assigned projects in the preconstruction, construction...
ARMONK, NY
Sacramento Observer

The PGA of America Announces Founding Partnership with FairWays to Leadership to Promote Leadership Diversity in Golf Industry

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (NNPA) – The PGA of America has announced a founding partnership agreement with FairWays to Leadership, a 501(c)(3) that expands diversity in business leadership through access to golf. FairWays to Leadership supports college students from diverse backgrounds by providing leadership training so they can become effective business leaders, and the social skills to help them access opportunities through the game and business of golf.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy