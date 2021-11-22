Indeed promotes five to senior leadership team

New Senior VP of Customer Experience and VP of Engineering to fuel customer engagement, product innovations, and global business expansion. Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, announced two new additions to its leadership team. Abhishek Goswami, a seasoned Technical Sales, Services and Customer Success leader, has been named Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. Additionally, Katie Wilde, who has a successful history in leading high-performance engineering teams, has been appointed Vice President of Engineering. The additions of Goswami and Wilde follow the appointment of Mark Trang as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer earlier this year to fuel Ambassador Labs’ continued innovation to transform the Kubernetes developer experience for customers worldwide.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO