November is Manatee Awareness Month. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds everyone on the water to slow down and look out for migrating manatees. Manatees depend on water warmer than 68 degrees to survive, so in the fall they travel to Florida springs, power plant discharges and other warm-water sites. Manatee protection zones are marked by signs, and maps of the zones are available online at MyFWC.com/Manatee (click on “Data and Maps”).

WILDLIFE ・ 10 DAYS AGO