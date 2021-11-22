TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips to buy Hess out of Libya - Argus

Gas prices are up by more than 50% since the start of the year. President Biden has asked the FTC to investigate oil companies for possible price gouging. In case you hadn't noticed, gas prices are way up. Since the beginning of 2021, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States has risen by more than 52%, hitting $3.42 on Friday, according to data from GasBuddy.com. And over in Washington, D.C., President Biden wants U.S. regulators to take a long, hard look at oil companies to see whether some of that surge is being caused by price gouging.

