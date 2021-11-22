TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips to buy Hess out of Libya - Argus

The wide-ranging agreement could provide the blueprint for future big ticket Iraq deals. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. TotalEnergies and the Iraqi government took nearly seven months to negotiate the terms of their broad energy development agreement that was signed off last month, but it may prove to be Baghdad’s blueprint for future flagship deals with international operators. As opposed to the traditional approach of investing in the development of a single deposit, the multifaceted contract covers production at the Artawi oilfield, the recovery and processing of associated gas from Artawi and four other southern oil assets (West Qurna-2, Majnoon, Tuba and Luhais), a major seawater supply facility to support increased oil production an...
