TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips to buy Hess out of Libya - Argus

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

TotalEnergies (TTE +1.1%) and ConocoPhillips (COP +2.8%) will buy Hess' (HES +1.9%) 8.16% stake in Libya's Waha Oil and invest to improve production, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne says, according to Argus Media.

seekingalpha.com

