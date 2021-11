Indiana men’s swim and dive will compete in the Ohio State Fall Invitational beginning Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio. The Hoosiers are coming back to the pavilion after defeating No. 13 Virginia Tech, No. 25 Penn State and No. 11 Ohio on Oct. 29-30. The Buckeyes are 3-1 on their season and the Hokies are 2-1.

INDIANA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO