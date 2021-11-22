ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Rises as OPEC+ May Offset Strategic Releases

By Bloomberg
 5 days ago

Oil advanced amid speculation that OPEC and its allies may not add as much supply to the market as previously planned if the U.S. releases crude reserves in coordination with other nations. Futures closed up 1.1% in New York on Monday. The OPEC+ group of producers may adjust plans...

dallassun.com

Russia & Saudi Arabia respond to US oil move

OPEC and Russia are mulling a pause in the previously agreed on increase in oil production after Washington's announcement of the release of strategic crude reserves, media reports say. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the talks, other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

One-day commodity diesel price decline greatest in more than 30 years

The decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange Friday was historic. Oil and equity markets fell broadly on fears of the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. And in the case of the ULSD market on CME, the most basic building block for determining the ultimate retail price of diesel, its decline was one of the largest in the history of the contract going back to 1980.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that BP has kicked off a hiring campaign to fill jobs in its hydrogen business. The major is initially looking to fill 100 hydrogen jobs to work on projects from Spain to Australia, Bloomberg highlighted.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Crashes on New Variant Implications

Crude suffered one of worst crashes on record this Black Friday. Oil prices suffered one of the largest ever one-day plunges, crashing more than 11% on Black Friday as a new coronavirus strain sparked fears that renewed lockdowns will hurt global demand. The crash, the 7th largest ever for Brent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wkzo.com

U.S. to sell 32 million bbls of mostly sour crude from 4 SPR sites

(Reuters) – The United States has launched an auction for 32 million barrels of crude from four strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) sites to be delivered between late-December and April 2022, the Department of Energy (DOE) said. The sale of SPR oil, which is mainly blended sour crude, is expected to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

New Type of Price War is Brewing

A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing, according to Rystad Energy. A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing in the oil market, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson. Dickson made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone after the...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

Drilling activity in the United States continues to pick up, according to Baker Hughes, with a 6-rig rise to the number of active drilling rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count is now at 569—a figure that is 249 up from this time last year. Active...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

China On Board With Oil Release

China's ambiguity on whether it will join the U.S.-led coordinated release of oil reserves is aimed at a domestic audience. China’s ambiguity on whether it will join the U.S.-led coordinated release of oil reserves is aimed at a domestic audience to show Beijing isn’t following Washington, according to government officials involved in the discussions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News 4 Buffalo

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available areas for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil dips, focus on OPEC+ response to U.S.-led oil release

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped in thin trading on Thursday, the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, as investors eyed how major producers respond to the U.S.-led emergency oil release designed to cool the market and with OPEC now expecting the release to swell inventories. Brent crude futures had slipped 8...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Asia Oil Refining Renaissance Grinding into Reverse

Margins from processing crude across Asia slipped from recent highs this month. Asian oil refiners are starting to see a recent resurgence in profitability go into reverse, eroding a source of demand strength that helped drive crude prices to a seven-year high last month. Margins from processing crude across Asia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China's carbon emissions fall for first time since Covid lockdowns: report

China's CO2 emissions fell in the third quarter for the first time since the country reopened from Covid-19 lockdowns, research published Thursday showed, in what experts said could mark a carbon "turning point" for the country. But the threat of economic slowdown could soon prompt authorities to turn to infrastructure stimulus measures, raising emissions again, the research by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) warned. The world's second biggest economy has vowed to peak emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 -- but authorities have struggled to wean the country off its dependence on fossil fuels. China's emissions fell dramatically in early 2020 due to sweeping quarantines aimed at curbing the coronavirus, then rebounded to higher than 2019 monthly levels as cities and factories reopened.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

OPEC Weighs Shift in Oil Policy After Crude Release

Top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are considering a move to pause their recent efforts to provide the world with more crude, according to people familiar with those discussions, after Washington and other countries said they would release a slug of stored oil in an effort to lower prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

