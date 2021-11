Former Major League Baseball closer Doug Jones has died at 64, the Cleveland Guardians announced Monday. Jones spent parts of 16 seasons in the majors, pitching for the Orioles, Cubs, Phillies, Astros, Athletics, Brewers and Indians. He's most well known for his seven seasons with Cleveland, making three of his five All-Star appearances with the club. Jones also made the All-Star team with the Astros in 1992 and the Phillies in 1994.

