The Wright County Highway Department says two county road projects have recently wrapped up, or are nearing completion. The County Road 118 (Fenning Avenue) / CSAH 37 project in Monticello has been completed for the season and opened to traffic November 5th. Officials say the contractor will return in the spring of 2022 to complete the remaining work, such as turf establishment, plantings in the roundabout and other minor work that remains.

MONTICELLO, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO