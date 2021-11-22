ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel announces Hamas arrests, day after deadly shooting

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

Israel’s internal security agency says it has arrested more than 50 members of a Hamas cell in the...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Hamas gunman kills 1 before Israeli police shoot him dead

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Hamas militant on Sunday opened fire in Jerusalem's Old City, killing one Israeli and wounding four others before he was fatally shot by Israeli police. It was not immediately clear whether Hamas, an Islamic militant group sworn to Israel's destruction, had ordered the attack or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
austinnews.net

Israel reinforces security after fatal shooting attack in East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Israel reinforced its security forces in East Jerusalem on Sunday amid rising tensions in the flashpoint city following a shooting attack that killed one civilian and injured four. At about 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), the attacker, identified by Palestinian media as Fadi Abu...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#East Jerusalem#West Bank#Israelis
wcn247.com

Sudan says 6 soldiers killed in Ethiopia border fighting

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s armed forces says that six of its forces were killed in fighting in the country’s border region with Ethiopia. It comes a day after the military claimed that Ethiopian military and militia forces attacked the border area of al-Fashaqa, a disputed agricultural area that straddles the two countries. The fighting is the latest turbulence for Sudan, after generals deposed the country’s transitional civilian government in a coup last month, before eventually reinstating the prime minister under military oversight. Sudan has also seen an apparently unrelated resurgence of tribal violence in its south in recent days. The UN's said late last week that at least 43 people have been killed in fighting in Darfur.
MILITARY
financemagnates.com

Celsius Suspends CFO after His Arrest in Israel

Reportedly, Yaron Shalem, the Chief Financial Officer at Celsius, was among the seven people arrested in Tel Aviv this month. Following the arrest, Celsius announced recently that it has suspended the ‘involved employee’ and the arrest has nothing to do with his time or work at Celsius. The latest arrest...
WORLD
wcn247.com

Mob attacks Pakistan police, fail to grab blasphemy suspect

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say a mob has burned a police station and four police posts in the northwest overnight as officers detained a mentally unstable man accused of blasphemy. Police said Monday the demonstrators wanted to lynch the man on charges that he desecrated the Quran, Islam’s holy book. No police officers were hurt in the attacks and the suspect was moved to an undisclosed location. Authorities later summoned troops and restored order in the Charsadda district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Blasphemy carries the death penalty in Pakistan, where mere allegations of the offense are often enough to provoke mob violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

'Cold will kill us' - Yemen's fleeing families face desert winter

Forced to flee fighting in Yemen's brutal war, Ali Yehya Hayba and his family find themselves crammed into a desert tent with dozens of others, fearing the onset of winter. Hayba, his wife and their seven children escaped to the Al-Sumya camp east of Marib city, the government's last northern stronghold, after clashes escalated nearby. The family, displaced for the second time in the seven-year civil war, have nothing but two blankets to keep them warm during the cold nights. "It is part of the Empty Quarter desert. There are no humanitarian services, no schools, no hospitals or any other services," Hayba, 39, told AFP.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
TheConversationAU

The Iran nuclear talks are resuming, but is there any trust left to strike a deal?

With nuclear talks between Iran, the US, and the other members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resuming on November 29, one question looms large. Is engagement with Iran likely to bear diplomatic fruit, or be squandered? Negotiated in 2015 by the Obama administration (alongside Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia), the JCPOA represented a major effort to curtail Iranian nuclear ambitions. The 159-page agreement committed the US and its European partners to lift longstanding sanctions to allow Iran to bring back foreign investment and sell its natural resources globally without restriction. In exchange, Iran agreed to put...
MIDDLE EAST
wcn247.com

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna amid muted hopes

VIENNA (AP) — Negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. The remaining signatories to the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain - will convene at the luxury hotel where the agreement was signed six years ago. The last round of talks, aimed at bringing Iran back into compliance with the agreement and paving the way for the U.S. to rejoin, was held in June. Since then, the task has only become more difficult.
MIDDLE EAST
atlanticcitynews.net

Taliban leader pleads for help in first address

The leader of the Taliban has delivered his first televised address since the group took power in Afghanistan in mid-August. He vowed not to interfere in other countries, and asked for international aid. "We assure all the countries that we will not interfere in their internal affairs and we want...
BUSINESS
AFP

Iran nuclear talks to resume, Tehran 'determined' to salvage deal

International talks on Iran's nuclear programme will restart on Monday after a five-month hiatus with Tehran saying it is "determined" to reach a deal but analysts predicting major obstacles to any speedy resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran paused the negotiations in June after the election of an ultraconservative new president, Ebrahim Raisi. Diplomats at the time had said they were "close" to an agreement. Iran ignored appeals from Western countries to restart the talks for several months, all the while strengthening the capabilities of its nuclear programme. In August, Raisi said Iran was again open to talks. The talks are expected to start around 2 pm (1300 GMT), diplomatic sources said, in the Palais Coburg hotel where the 2015 agreement was clinched.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iran riot police deployed after 67 arrested in Isfahan

Riot police were deployed in force Saturday in the Iranian city of Isfahan, a day after dozens were arrested in violent protests over the drying up of a lifeblood river. On Saturday, the situation was "calm" and streets empty, with riot police deployed on the city's Khadjou bridge, a Isfahan city resident said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Several injured after Burkina police fire tear gas at protesters

A child and two journalists were among several injured in the Burkina Faso capital Saturday after police fired tear gas to disperse an anti-government rally over jihadist violence in the impoverished country. Ouagadougou city authorities had banned the gathering, which aimed to voice frustration at the failure of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to stem the bloodshed. Riot police fired tear gas to prevent hundreds of demonstrators from gathering in a square in the centre of Ouagadougou, where substantial police and security forces were deployed and all shops closed. Angry youths erected makeshift barricades and burned tyres in several neighbourhoods, including in front of the ruling party headquarters, in an effort to block police movement.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group now appears present in nearly all Afghan provinces and “increasingly active”. Briefing on the Afghanistan situation following the Taliban’s takeover, Deborah Lyons, UN special representative for Afghanistan, told the UN Security Council that the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extra-judicial detentions and killings” in its response against suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members.
WORLD
AFP

Taliban regime won't 'interfere' in other countries' affairs: PM

The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will "not interfere" in other countries' internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country. "We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," Hassan said in his speech, insisting that the problems facing the country were the result of the previous governments.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy