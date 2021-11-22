Israel announces Hamas arrests, day after deadly shooting

International talks on Iran's nuclear programme will restart on Monday after a five-month hiatus with Tehran saying it is "determined" to reach a deal but analysts predicting major obstacles to any speedy resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran paused the negotiations in June after the election of an ultraconservative new president, Ebrahim Raisi. Diplomats at the time had said they were "close" to an agreement. Iran ignored appeals from Western countries to restart the talks for several months, all the while strengthening the capabilities of its nuclear programme. In August, Raisi said Iran was again open to talks. The talks are expected to start around 2 pm (1300 GMT), diplomatic sources said, in the Palais Coburg hotel where the 2015 agreement was clinched.

