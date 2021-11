HBO Max is buzzing with plenty of new content for TV Shows and Movies in December 2021. You can find the complete list from here. December 2021 has the potential to be the biggest month on record for HBO Max as the blockbuster Matrix Resurrections makes its debut. The hotly anticipated sequel to the Matrix franchise has the potential to be a big hit, and the reception to the trailers and marketing materials so far have been positive which bodes well for the launch of the movie on December 22.

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO