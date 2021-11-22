Ridley Scott blames millennials for the box office failure of The Last Duel

Ridley Scott appears to be on a roll when it comes to voicing his opinion lately. To be fair, he gets to do this just like anyone, meaning that his opinion is just as valid until it isn’t, but this time it almost feels as though he opened his mouth extra wide to make certain he could insert the majority of his foot. The excuse used to explain, in his words, how his movie ‘The Last Duel’ bombed in the theaters is that Millennials use their cell phones too much, or something along these lines, is enough to make a person laugh uproariously since it’s the type of argument that many might make when they have nothing else to fall back on. It’s also something that might be used as an argument when one can’t own up to the idea that they might have made something that catered to their tastes rather than the audiences, you know, those people that need to be catered to at times in order to make a profit. It’s true, audiences are fickle as hell and will sometimes take quantity over quality, but then again, the quality kind of needs to compromise every now and then.

