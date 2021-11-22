ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ridley Scott blames millennials for the box office failure of The Last Duel

By Mark Serrels
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillennials. They can't stop killing things. They've killed the housing market, they've killed the NFL. Folks, they even killed light yogurt. Now, these cursed murderous millennials are hunting the most dangerous prey: Ridley Scott movies. Ridley Scott is the director of -- legitimately -- some of the greatest movies...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Actually, Ridley Scott could learn a lot from millennials watching movies on their phones

Ridley Scott blames mobile phones – not Disney’s marketing, not the grimness of the material, not rival attractions such as Halloween Kills – for the calamitous box office failure of The Last Duel, his dour historical epic about a French noblewoman’s rape and her husband’s revenge. The film has taken $28m from a $100m budget, and there, in a stroke, go its awards hopes, even though it is Scott’s best-reviewed picture since The Martian in 2015.
CELL PHONES
Taylor Daily Press

Ridley Scott responds to the brutal fiasco in ‘The Last Duel’

In October the historical drama film The last duel In cinemas all over the world though there are names like Matt DamonAnd Jodi ComerAnd Adam Driver employment Ben Affleck It became one of the biggest failures of the year. With an 86 percent (7.30/10) on the Tomatometer scale and 81%...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ridley Scott Praises Joaquin Phoenix Performance in Joker

Joaquin Phoenix's version of the Joker impressed Ridley Scott!. Ridley Scott has already made it clear that he isn't a fan of superhero movies. However, there is one comic book film that he was impressed with. Scott admitted that he was blown away by Joker and he has nothing but praise for Joaquin Phoenix's performance in the DC flick.
MOVIES
No Film School

Ridley Scott's 'WTF' Interview Is a Must-Listen

We can't wait for more Ridley Scott movies. Look, the pandemic was absolutely atrocious on a global scale, but we got two Ridley Scott movies this year, so let's look on the bright side of things. Scott is a living legend, a filmmaker whose career in commercials, TV, and movies has helped shape the world and our perception of it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Matt Damon
mxdwn.com

Ridley Scott Confirms ‘Blade Runner’ TV Show

Prolific director Ridley Scott (Gladiator, Alien) has confirmed the existence of a pilot for a television show based around his 1982 science fiction film Blade Runner, in an interview with BBC Radio 4, Scott talked about the existence of the pilot and confirmed that the episode is written already. “We...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘House of Gucci’ and Top 5 Ridley Scott Movies

It’s time for the house of Gucci! Ridley Scott’s much-anticipated family crime drama set among the famed Italian fashion empire, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and many others, is here. Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to talk about how much fun they had with the film, the performances, the style, and the Gucci of it all (1:00). Then they share their top 5 favorite Scott-directed films (35:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Chris Frierson, the filmmaker behind the Music Box entry DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, to talk about his documentary on the beloved rapper (1:16:00).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TVOvermind

Ridley Scott Claims Cell Phones are Why ‘The Last Duel’ Flopped

Ridley Scott appears to be on a roll when it comes to voicing his opinion lately. To be fair, he gets to do this just like anyone, meaning that his opinion is just as valid until it isn’t, but this time it almost feels as though he opened his mouth extra wide to make certain he could insert the majority of his foot. The excuse used to explain, in his words, how his movie ‘The Last Duel’ bombed in the theaters is that Millennials use their cell phones too much, or something along these lines, is enough to make a person laugh uproariously since it’s the type of argument that many might make when they have nothing else to fall back on. It’s also something that might be used as an argument when one can’t own up to the idea that they might have made something that catered to their tastes rather than the audiences, you know, those people that need to be catered to at times in order to make a profit. It’s true, audiences are fickle as hell and will sometimes take quantity over quality, but then again, the quality kind of needs to compromise every now and then.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Let Ridley Scott Be a Grumpy Old Man

Promoting the release of House of Gucci, director Ridley Scott has opinions about why his last film, The Last Duel, underperformed at the box office. In an interview with Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Scott blamed the movie’s financial failure on “millennian” audiences, who were too busy looking at their phones to engage with his old-fashioned period piece epic. It was a fairly standard Ridley Scott remark, full of bluster and primed for maximum confrontation.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#The Last Duel#Wtf Podcast
imdb.com

Tales From The Box Office: The Last Duel May Be The Last Movie Of Its Kind

Ridley Scott, the director behind such classics as "Alien" and "Gladiator," is one of our greatest living directors, and arguably one of the greatest ever. The man is on my personal Mount Rushmore of filmmakers. 2021 was shaping up to be a big year for the Oscar winner, as he had not one but two movies on deck for this year due to pandemic delays in the form of this week's "House of Gucci," as well as the historical epic "The Last Duel," which was released just last month. Unfortunately, the latter movie came and went with a...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Leads With Projected $43.2 Million Opening, ‘House of Gucci’ Connecting With $21.8 Million

While the Thanksgiving box office will wind up totaling far less than previous years’ holidays, there were still plenty of viewers to go around between the weekend’s offerings. Disney’s “Encanto” will top the domestic box office for the weekend, while MGM’s “House of Gucci” has become one of the first adult dramas to draw a substantial theatrical audience during the pandemic era. Disney’s “Encanto” had been projected to lead the box office heading into the holiday weekend. The animated adventure took in $11 million on Black Friday from 3,980 locations and is headed towards a $43.3 million five-day total. That’s a far...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy