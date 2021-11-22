ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwell Picks: 26 Gifts We’re Loving This Year

dwell.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s what our team members will be gifting for the holidays—or dropping heavy hints that we want to receive. From a cozy throw blanket by a Los Angeles designer featured in this year’s Dwell 24, to a stylish, insulated cardigan and a toaster oven that could change your life, treat yourself...

www.dwell.com

theeverygirl.com

30+ Holiday Gifts We Love From Etsy

Once upon a career, I owned a small Etsy shop selling homemade dollies. I remember feeling so excited every time I got an order and incredibly touched that my creations were making a difference in someone’s life. Every time I receive a product from an Etsy shop owner, it usually comes with a handwritten note and sincere gratitude. Plus, the handcrafted items are always so special and stay in my home for years. Win-win for everyone!
SMALL BUSINESS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly Favorites: 17 Holiday Gifts We Personally Love for 2021

We thrive during the holiday season. For Us, it’s all about the shopping. We can’t get enough of the major deals and holiday specials — and we want to ensure that every gift someone unwraps from Us is a complete and total winner. That’s why we love creating gift guides of all types, whether you’re shopping for a pet lover or a someone who’s always on the go.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

Norway Celebrates 50 Years Of “Loving Whoever We Want” With Gay Santa

It has been 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalized in Norway. Only 50 years since a person could be put in jail for loving who they love. The postal service in Norway wanted to acknowledge that milestone as it gears up for the holidays, and what better way to honor progress than with a new ad featuring Santa Claus in a gay love story?
SOCIETY
loc.gov

“I did not see the use of being uncomfortable on Thanksgiving day”: Tight Clothes and Big Meals in 19th-Century America

This guest post is by Manuscript Division historian and Civil War and Reconstruction specialist Michelle A. Krowl. On December 5, 1861, sixteen-year-old Louisa Russell of Greenfield, Massachusetts, wrote to her mother, also a Louisa Russell. A previous letter to her mother mentioned family in Washington, D.C., and the Civil War, then in its first year, but this letter centered on domestic news. Although feeling “used up entirely” after that day’s visit to the dentist to have seven teeth filled, the younger Louisa instead focused much of her letter on a more pleasant subject, recalling her recent Thanksgiving celebration and all the good things she consumed during the course of the day.
LIFESTYLE
vineyardgazette.com

We're KIN

When you walk into KIN, the small, sunny store next to the Kelley House in Edgartown, you’ll immediately notice its attractive displays of clothing, art and photographs. The one-room space is full and colorful, inviting you to explore the corners to find every treasure. The vibe reflects the congenial, creative...
EDGARTOWN, MA
24/7 Wall St.

25 Retro Restaurant Dishes We Might Never See Again

Food fashions come and go just like fashions of any other kind. Availability of new ingredients, increased familiarity with different cuisines, the imagination of chefs and restaurateurs, and simply changing consumer tastes all help shape what restaurant serve. Every era writes its own menus. These are food fads from the decade you were born. Until […]
RESTAURANTS
Daily News

What we’re thankful for

Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor staff have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. They shared a few thoughts about what stands out to them most. Tara Klostreich, publisher: During this special season, I am thankful for my family and friends who stand beside me or behind me to give me the push that I need. Thank you to my husband, Glenn, who gives more than he receives and is always there when I need him. I am grateful for our children, Seth and Cole, and the ladies that they love, Mandy and Jennifer. I am especially grateful for Mandy’s son, Gunnar, who brings such joy to our family. I am most thankful for my faith and God. I would like to personally thank my staff and our corporate team, who continuously work to make our operation a success. I would also like to thank our advertisers for trusting us and to you, our readers, who continue to support local journalism. Without your support and encouragement, we could not do what we do.
WAHPETON, ND
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

