Dwell Picks: 26 Gifts We’re Loving This Year

Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor staff have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. They shared a few thoughts about what stands out to them most. Tara Klostreich, publisher: During this special season, I am thankful for my family and friends who stand beside me or behind me to give me the push that I need. Thank you to my husband, Glenn, who gives more than he receives and is always there when I need him. I am grateful for our children, Seth and Cole, and the ladies that they love, Mandy and Jennifer. I am especially grateful for Mandy’s son, Gunnar, who brings such joy to our family. I am most thankful for my faith and God. I would like to personally thank my staff and our corporate team, who continuously work to make our operation a success. I would also like to thank our advertisers for trusting us and to you, our readers, who continue to support local journalism. Without your support and encouragement, we could not do what we do.

WAHPETON, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO