Dwell Picks: 26 Gifts We’re Loving This Year

Here’s what our team members will be gifting for the holidays—or dropping heavy hints that we want to receive. From a cozy throw blanket by a Los Angeles designer featured in this year’s Dwell 24, to a stylish, insulated cardigan and a toaster oven that could change your life, treat yourself...
ESSENCE's official holiday gift guide is back. Here are our favorite Black-owned kids gifts this season. This list originally appears in the November/December 2021 Holiday Issue of ESSENCE. Our annual holiday roundup is back! Behold, our favorite brands to shop this season, for the culture. You’ll find something special for...
Vermont-based weaver Alexa Rivera fashions both classic and contemporary vessels in her Burlington studio. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Weaver Alexa Rivera taught her first basket-making class in the summer of 2016. She assumed the turnout would be...
With parties back and better than ever this holiday season, we’ve turned our attention from our outfits to the gifts that we will be bestowing upon all the generous hosts. We love a good candle, but this year we want to mix it up. Below, we’ve rounded up a few...
The Ronald McDonald House Charites in Joplin will celebrate their 20th Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love Christmas tree lighting virtually this year. Their Christmas tree will be revealed on Thanksgiving Day, November 25th. You can watch the unveiling by clicking here. Holiday musical performances by local artists and...
Once upon a career, I owned a small Etsy shop selling homemade dollies. I remember feeling so excited every time I got an order and incredibly touched that my creations were making a difference in someone’s life. Every time I receive a product from an Etsy shop owner, it usually comes with a handwritten note and sincere gratitude. Plus, the handcrafted items are always so special and stay in my home for years. Win-win for everyone!
We thrive during the holiday season. For Us, it’s all about the shopping. We can’t get enough of the major deals and holiday specials — and we want to ensure that every gift someone unwraps from Us is a complete and total winner. That’s why we love creating gift guides of all types, whether you’re shopping for a pet lover or a someone who’s always on the go.
It has been 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalized in Norway. Only 50 years since a person could be put in jail for loving who they love. The postal service in Norway wanted to acknowledge that milestone as it gears up for the holidays, and what better way to honor progress than with a new ad featuring Santa Claus in a gay love story?
Imagine the joy your favorite Alabama State University fan will have when you present them with a gift especially tailored to their love of Hornet Nation this holiday season. Here are a few gift ideas that are sure to please even the most discriminating of fans. Show your pride with...
E’Syntheis Chambers may be young, but he’s got big ideas and an entrepreneurial spirit. Oh, and a love for Disney. The seven-year-old Dallas, Texas, native told his mother, Roshanda White, that he wanted to go on a Disney cruise with all of his cousins. “I told him for him and...
This guest post is by Manuscript Division historian and Civil War and Reconstruction specialist Michelle A. Krowl. On December 5, 1861, sixteen-year-old Louisa Russell of Greenfield, Massachusetts, wrote to her mother, also a Louisa Russell. A previous letter to her mother mentioned family in Washington, D.C., and the Civil War, then in its first year, but this letter centered on domestic news. Although feeling “used up entirely” after that day’s visit to the dentist to have seven teeth filled, the younger Louisa instead focused much of her letter on a more pleasant subject, recalling her recent Thanksgiving celebration and all the good things she consumed during the course of the day.
When you walk into KIN, the small, sunny store next to the Kelley House in Edgartown, you’ll immediately notice its attractive displays of clothing, art and photographs. The one-room space is full and colorful, inviting you to explore the corners to find every treasure. The vibe reflects the congenial, creative...
Our days are punctuated by scouting new talent, attending market appointments, and scrolling Instagram in an effort to unearth the products, people, and news you actually need to know. Here’s what we Slacked one another about this week. Party On: Feste. Now that all my friends are vaxxed, dinner parties...
If you have hit a sweetgreen rut and just can't do it anymore but still want a healthy, quick lunch we present to you BonBeri Mart in the West Village. This vegan store is a one-stop shop for all the yummy, healthy foods you need in your life. They have everything from to-go salads, soups and snacks. Hannah’s must-have salad is the italian chop with a side of guac!
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you've been fanning out over the Jonas...
Food fashions come and go just like fashions of any other kind. Availability of new ingredients, increased familiarity with different cuisines, the imagination of chefs and restaurateurs, and simply changing consumer tastes all help shape what restaurant serve. Every era writes its own menus. These are food fads from the decade you were born. Until […]
Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor staff have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. They shared a few thoughts about what stands out to them most. Tara Klostreich, publisher: During this special season, I am thankful for my family and friends who stand beside me or behind me to give me the push that I need. Thank you to my husband, Glenn, who gives more than he receives and is always there when I need him. I am grateful for our children, Seth and Cole, and the ladies that they love, Mandy and Jennifer. I am especially grateful for Mandy’s son, Gunnar, who brings such joy to our family. I am most thankful for my faith and God. I would like to personally thank my staff and our corporate team, who continuously work to make our operation a success. I would also like to thank our advertisers for trusting us and to you, our readers, who continue to support local journalism. Without your support and encouragement, we could not do what we do.
Restaurants have been hit hard during the pandemic, and many New York City restaurants in particular experienced a huge drop in business due to lockdown. However, one famous burger joint that's adored in New York has planned out an exciting way to thrive: Keep growing outside New York. Continue reading...
Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
