Indiana State

Booster Dose Approved for Hoosiers 18 & Older

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Department of Health has announced that any Hoosier age 18 or older can now receive...

EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
washingtoninformer.com

Boosters vs. Third Doses: What’s the Difference?

COVID-19 vaccine boosters have been approved by the FDA and CDC, but what is a booster? A COVID-19 vaccine booster is a lower dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines that are currently approved for use in the U.S. Vaccines that are currently approved in the U.S. include the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. And when getting your booster, it is OK to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine for your booster than what you got for your first round of vaccination!
WTAX

IDPH: Booster doses for all eligible

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), following the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to open COVID-19 booster shots to all, is recommending anyone 18 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose six months after receiving their second Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or two months after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
newschannel20.com

IDPH recommends boosters for people 18 and older

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, issued new guidance on Friday recommending anyone 18 years or older get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when they are eligible. The announcement was made following a ruling from the Food and Drug Administration, which authorized the COVID-19 vaccine...
contagionlive.com

Advisory Committee Recommends CDC Approve COVID-19 Booster Doses for All Adults

Today, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted the CDC should approve Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster doses for all adults. Today, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses should be administered to all adults 18 and older. The...
wv.gov

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice urges West Virginians to get booster shot following FDA, CDC approval for individuals ages 18 and older

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the State’s latest pandemic response efforts. FDA, CDC APPROVE BOOSTER FOR ALL AMERICANS AGES 18+. During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice highlighted that the...
seattlepi.com

Louisiana suggests coronavirus booster doses for all adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's health department recommended Wednesday that anyone 18 and older get a coronavirus vaccine booster if they've already been immunized, saying that would strengthen protection against COVID-19 as other parts of the country see upticks in the illness. The new guidance from the Department of...
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas expands booster eligibility to age 18 and older

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters to anyone age 18 and older. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the move Monday, joining several other states that have made the additional shot available to more people. Hutchinson called the previous guidelines somewhat confusing and limiting. The state previously made the […]
14news.com

Ind. opens COVID-19 booster shot availability to all Hoosier adults

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health now says any Hoosier aged 18 or older can now receive a booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines so long as they received their second dose at least six months ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...
pharmacytimes.com

Walgreens Offering COVID-19 Booster Doses to All Individuals 18 Years of Age and Older

This follows the FDA’s decision to expand the emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines to all individuals 18 and older. All individuals 18 years of age or older can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster at Walgreens locations nationwide, according to a press release from the company. This follows the FDA’s decision to expand the emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines to all individuals 18 and older.
wfyi.org

Indiana expands COVID-19 booster doses to all 18 and older, following CDC guidance

The Indiana Department of Health has announced boosters are available for all Hoosiers 18 and older – regardless of occupation, age or underlying health condition. The announcement follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday. Any fully vaccinated Hoosiers 18 and older can go to Our.Shot.IN.gov...
indiana105.com

Indiana Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters to Hoosiers Age 18 and Older Following FDA, CDC Authorization

The Indiana Department of Health says any Hoosier age 18 or older can now receive a booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines so long as they received their second dose at least six months ago. The announcement Friday from state health officials follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday approving the administration of a booster dose of both vaccines for people aged 18 and older after the FDA’s decision to expand its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for boosters. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a third dose for immunocompromised individuals and had allowed boosters for individuals who met certain criteria. Individuals may still choose which COVID-19 vaccine to receive as a booster shot. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. Individuals who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two months or more after their initial dose. Hoosiers age 18 and older who want to obtain a booster dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance finding a location.
northcentralpa.com

Booster doses available for all adults at Geisinger, Weis

Select locations are now offering booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for all adults, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). People can get their booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine...
Northwestern University

Boosters increase protection over full vaccine dose

A new Northwestern University study on the effectiveness of COVID-19 boosters shows they generate a stronger antibody response than after a full two-dose vaccination. These are the first findings showing the antibody response to booster doses is much larger than the response after the second vaccine dose and even higher than the responses among people who had natural infections as well as full vaccination.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
